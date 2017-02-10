Kyle Torrington

Co-Founder: Legal Legends

Kyle Torrington is the co-founder of Legal Legends, a company that aims to revolutionise the legal industry by being Africa’s first eCommerce website for quality legal services aimed specifically at start-ups and entrepreneurs

Latest

Starting a Business

Smart Legal Foundations for Your Start-Up

The legal background to a start-up might not be the most exciting area for an entrepreneur, but it's your foundation for growth. Are you aware of everything you need to have in place?

Leadership

What's the Worst That Can Happen With a Disgruntled Silent Shareholder?

Whether a shareholder brings capital to the business, experience or connections, you need to ensure everyone has the same vision and values.

Starting a Business

Why You Might Not Own Your Business's IP (And What To Do About It)

Why Protecting Your IP Might Be The Most Important Thing You Can Do

Growth Strategies

Does Your Business Own its Copyrights?

Your business and how the proposed amendments to copyright laws will affect it.

Leadership

Have You Hired Independent Contractors Or Employees?

With the rise of the gig and on-demand economies as well as remote workplaces, the question of whether an 'independent contractor' is in fact an employee is perhaps more significant than ever.

Growth Strategies

Why Your Trademark Is A Must-Have

Your business cannot do without a trademark in today's competitive environment. Here's why.

