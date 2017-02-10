Kyle Torrington
Co-Founder: Legal Legends
Smart Legal Foundations for Your Start-Up
The legal background to a start-up might not be the most exciting area for an entrepreneur, but it's your foundation for growth. Are you aware of everything you need to have in place?
What's the Worst That Can Happen With a Disgruntled Silent Shareholder?
Whether a shareholder brings capital to the business, experience or connections, you need to ensure everyone has the same vision and values.
Why You Might Not Own Your Business's IP (And What To Do About It)
Why Protecting Your IP Might Be The Most Important Thing You Can Do
Does Your Business Own its Copyrights?
Your business and how the proposed amendments to copyright laws will affect it.
Have You Hired Independent Contractors Or Employees?
With the rise of the gig and on-demand economies as well as remote workplaces, the question of whether an 'independent contractor' is in fact an employee is perhaps more significant than ever.
Why Your Trademark Is A Must-Have
Your business cannot do without a trademark in today's competitive environment. Here's why.
