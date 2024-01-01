LFP Training
LFP Training - The 'Agents' Of Transformation
Implemented correctly, BEE has the potential to change the current status of South Africa's economy. Add to that LFP Group's focus on helping corporates to boost employee skills and engagement and upskill disadvantaged people across the country, and Louis Pulzone is aiming to make a real difference.
