Oz Desai
General Manager, Corporate Traveller
Oz Desai heads up Flight Centre Travel Group’s Corporate Traveller brand in South Africa. Having worked in a retail travel, management and the finance environment within the Flight Centre group, Oz’s first-hand experience brings great depth to the role of positioning Corporate Traveller as the preferred provider of travel solutions to corporate South Africa. He is skilled in operations, sales, negotiations, budgeting and customer service.
Latest
Is Technology Providing Solutions For Your Customers and Employees, Or Creating A Divide?
Technology is giving organisations an edge they've never had before, but there is still an important human role to be played. If you can find that balance, you'll keep employees happy while delivering first grade customer service.
Jacqueline Whitmore
Author, Business Etiquette Expert and Founder of The Protocol School of Palm Beach
