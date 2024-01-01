Richard Mulholland
Highly Regarded Speaker & Leadership Expert
Latest
To Speak Is To Lead. Wait, Isn't Leading About Listening?
Don't be a leader that's so busy listening you forget to speak. Listening is important, but speaking your passion is what inspires others to follow you.
Why Great Speakers Are Great Leaders
Great leadership starts with the ability to communicate. That's what your business – and team – need you to be. Here's how to get started.