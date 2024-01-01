Richard Mulholland

Highly Regarded Speaker & Leadership Expert

Richard Mulholland is the co-founder of global presentation powerhouses Missing Link and TalkDrawer. He is a renowned speaker and has presented his thinking in over 30 countries on six continents. When not activating his audiences, he can be found coaching many top CEOs and TED speakers to activate theirs. Find out more here.

Latest

Leadership

To Speak Is To Lead. Wait, Isn't Leading About Listening?

Don't be a leader that's so busy listening you forget to speak. Listening is important, but speaking your passion is what inspires others to follow you.

Leadership

Why Great Speakers Are Great Leaders

Great leadership starts with the ability to communicate. That's what your business – and team – need you to be. Here's how to get started.

