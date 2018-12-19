Definition: A smaller, remotely located office that is separate from a company's corporate headquarters

When you find yourself and your employees traveling frequently to a specific locale, it may be time to consider opening a branch office there. That will reduce the need to travel and greatly improve your coverage of the remote office. For many locations, such as international markets many time zones away, a branch office may be the only feasible way to serve a particular market.

Be careful about opening a large number of branch offices simply to reduce travel time and costs, though. It can cost far more to staff, lease, equip and maintain an office than to conduct numerous business trips. Cost out the alternatives carefully, and only commit when you can find the right location, the right personnel and the right price.