Definition: Teaching your employees the skills and responsibilities of another position at your company to increase their effectiveness

Whenever possible, and especially when if your business has just a few employees, look for people when hiring that you can cross-train into different job responsibilities. A welder who has taken college courses in engineering and a secretary with human resources experience could be beneficial to your business. Cross-trained employees can fill in when others are ill, on vacation or quit unexpectedly, helping you keep costs down and business moving.