Back to Encyclopedia

Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Definition: The first sale of securities (almost always as stock) in a corporation under the regulations governing a public company

Large amounts of capital have been raised in recent years by small companies that went public. Initial public offerings (IPOs) have made instant billionaires of entrepreneurs such as Yahoo's Jerry Yang and Broadcast.com's Mark Cuban. These IPOs flooded the coffers of the companies with millions, if not billions, of dollars.

Going public isn't for every company, however. The ideal candidate for an IPO has both a well-established track record of steadily growing sales and earnings, and operates in an industry that's currently in the news. You may be able to go public if you have a whole lot of one of these characteristics and not much of the other--for instance, little earnings but lots of public interest characterized many internet-related IPOs during the dotcom boom.

The stringent requirements for IPOs leave out most companies, including those that don't have audited financials for the past several years, as well as those that operate in slow-growing or obscure industries such as car washes and paper clip manufacturing. And IPOs take lots of time. You'll need to add outside directors to your board and clean up the terms of any sweetheart deals with managers, family or board members as well as have a major accounting firm audit your operations for several years before going public. In other words, if you need money to grow today, an IPO isn't going to provide it.

An IPO is also probably the most expensive way to raise money in terms of the amounts you have to lay out upfront. The bills for accountants, lawyers, printing and miscellaneous fees for even a modest IPO will easily reach six figures. For this reason, IPOs are best used to raise amounts at least equal to millions of dollars in equity capital.

See also "Direct Public Offering."

Browse By

Categories
Accounting Advertising Biz Opportunities Business Expansion Business Plans Business Structure Credit and Collections E-Business Employee Benefits Employee Management Employees Expansion Financing Financial Management Financing Franchising Government Help Home Based Business Insurance Inventing Investing Legal Issues Location Management Market Research Marketing Marketing Tactics Operations PR Sales Starting A Business Startup Financing Taxes Technology
Show More
A to Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z #

Search Encyclopedia

POPULAR ARTICLES

Jeff Bezos Is Quietly Betting on These 15 Companies -- Why You Should, Too
Jeff Bezos

Jeff Bezos Is Quietly Betting on These 15 Companies -- Why You Should, Too

GOBankingRates | 7 min read
The Secret to Making Boards More Successful Is to Make Them More Approachable
Board of Directors

The Secret to Making Boards More Successful Is to Make Them More Approachable

Barrett Wissman | 5 min read
The Red-Headed Bully From 'A Christmas Story' Is Now the CEO of a Stock Market for Sports Fans
Christmas

The Red-Headed Bully From 'A Christmas Story' Is Now the CEO of a Stock Market for Sports Fans

Patrick Carone | 7 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.