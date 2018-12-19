Back to EncyclopediaCollateral is an important criteria by which lending institutions and the SBA judge a loan application. Before attempting to apply for a loan, you should prepare an itemized list that precisely describes the collateral you're prepared to offer to secure the loan, such as your home, other real estate, stock investments and so on.
Collateral
Definition: The asset(s) used as security in order to obtain a loan
Browse By
Categories
Accounting Advertising Biz Opportunities Business Expansion Business Plans Business Structure Credit and Collections E-Business Employee Benefits Employee Management Employees Expansion Financing Financial Management Financing Franchising Government Help Home Based Business Insurance Inventing Investing Legal Issues Location Management Market Research Marketing Marketing Tactics Operations PR Sales Starting A Business Startup Financing Taxes Technology