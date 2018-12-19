Back to Encyclopedia

SCORE

Definition: A resource partner of the U.S. SBA that offer free counseling and resources to people interested in starting or growing a small business

SCORE is a national organization of businesspeople who have left their businesses, but not the world of business, behind. In this SBA program, SCORE members share their hard-won expertise with less-experienced business owners. The counselors at SCORE can provide you with free consultation on what type of research you need to gather and where you can obtain that information. You can learn more about SCORE at website. You can also call (800) 634-0245 to find the nearest of SCORE's nearly 400 chapters in the United States and Puerto Rico.

