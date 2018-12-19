Definition: A federal government agency created to foster and protect the interests of small business

The SBA was created by Congress in 1953 to help American entrepreneurs start, run, and grow successful small enterprises. Today there are SBA offices in every state, the District of Columbia, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, and Guam. Among the services offered by the SBA are financial assistance in the form of loans to small businesses, state and local developers and victims of floods and other disasters; counseling services through Small Business Development Centers (SBDCs); management assistance through programs like SCORE; and low-cost publications.

See also "SCORE" and "Small Business Development Centers."