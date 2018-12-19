Definition: The practice of working from home for a business and communicating through the use of a personal computer equipped with modem and communications software

If you were to find a way to retain premier talent, reduce overhead expenses and punch up sales productivity, you'd likely do somersaults of glee, yes? One way to potentially achieve all three is to allow some of your employees to work from home. Take a look at the following considerations to see if telecommuting workers make sense for your enterprise.

Here are the advantages:



Help you retain talent. For many employees, eradicating the daily commute and required cubicle time can keep them happy enough to stay with your company long term. The flexibility of working remotely can be the difference between keeping and losing your best employees."

Boost productivity. By letting your employees work from home, you're helping them avoid a hectic--and often distracting--work environment.

Gives you access to a larger pool of talent. Setting up an infrastructure to support telecommuting employees allows managers to hire the best person for the job, regardless of location. Telecommuting options can also help you retain top talent if an employee needs to relocate.

Results in overhead savings. Since your employees should spend very little time stationed at the office, you can pocket substantial overhead savings from letting employees work from home.

Here are the disadvantages:

