Wavy Line Wavy Line

Sebastian Huelck Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor CEO of Tec5USA

Sebastian Huelck is the CEO of fast-growing 8-figure technology company, Tec5USA, a subsidiary of the publicly-traded Nynomic AG. With 20+ years’ experience in the sector, Sebastian’s unique approach to decision-making, management, and team-building has led to 7-figure annual growth year over year.