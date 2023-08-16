Not only am I on a journey to inspire over a billion people to be happy, but I am also working towards the goal of teaching those around me how...

Not only am I on a journey to inspire over a billion people to be happy, but I am also working towards the goal of teaching those around me how to make a lot of money, help a lot of people, and have a lot of fun. In order to achieve this, we have to understand how important it is to communicate the productivity, accessibility, and gratitude necessary to be happy. Revolutionize your workplace with these 5 steps to incentivize your employees.

1. Reward Them With Monetary Benefits:

Money remains a significant motivator. However, to inspire your employees to make a lot of money, help a lot of people, and have a lot of fun, you must create some kind of options, opportunities, and touches of favor. By providing your employees with bonuses or other monetary options, you will not only work towards your goal of making those around you happy but inspire them to do the same.

2. Value Their Time:

Time is more than a ticking clock; it’s an invaluable asset that allows people to be more accessible to giving and receiving. Recognizing and rewarding employees who are using their time will encourage them to be more productive and efficient in their work. I called this being a “Student” of your calendar. Not only do you look at your calendar, but you study it while paying attention and giving intention to your goals.

3. Acknowledge Honesty

If you can be honest with yourself, you can be honest with those around you which will create a calm and efficient work environment. Reward the accountable employees who take responsibility, and continue to learn from it. These are the people who are going to grow from their mistakes and succeed because of them. Encourage everyone around you to stay honest and reward them for doing so.

4. Bonus Those Who Ask For Help

The vast realm of knowledge always reminds us of one thing: there’s always more to learn. Employees who show the courage to admit gaps in their understanding and actively seek help should be incentivized and acknowledged. We don’t know what we don’t know and those people who ask for help and display ignorant humility are those who inspire others around them.

5. Reward The Engaged And Accessible

When you have an employee who is not only actively engaged in their job at all times, but accessible too, applaud and reward them. The combination of engagement and accessibility is what makes you successful as one does not matter without the other. When an employee not only makes themselves accessible to those around them and is actively learning and growing at all times, they are inspiring those around them.

As leaders, our role isn’t just to guide but to acknowledge and reward. By integrating thoughtful incentives that resonate with gratitude, authenticity, and engagement, we don’t just drive productivity but sow the seeds of a purposeful and joyous workplace. Embrace these five principles, and witness the transformative power of positive reinforcement in action.

