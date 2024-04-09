You can be on Entrepreneur’s cover!

Trump Media Execs Take Home Windfall Whist Share Price halved Tump Media Executives are receiving massive financial gains despite a continuously falling share price for the company’s stock. The corporate Securities and Exchange Committee (SEC) filings posted this month show...

By Brian-Damien Morgan

entrepreneur daily

This story originally appeared on Due

Tump Media Executives are receiving massive financial gains despite a continuously falling share price for the company’s stock.

The corporate Securities and Exchange Committee (SEC) filings posted this month show us how executives in the company are being compensated in salary and promissory notes.

What is a promissory note?

A promissory note is a halfway house between an IOU and a loan agreement. It is a legally binding financial instrument that guarantees the holder a sum based on an agreement between two parties.

In the case of Trump Media, the company’s executives have been given promissory notes to the tune of $6.25 million.

This is broken down into $1.15 million for Chief Executive Officer Devin Nunes, $4.9 million for Chief Financial Officer Phillip Juhan, and $200,000 for Chief Operating Officer Andrew Northwall.

Trump Media shares continue to fall

Trump Media merged with Digital World Acquisition Corp on March 26 this year and saw the shares in the company hit a high watermark at around $80.

Since that time the shares have been in a constant freefall with the Monday closing bell recording stock at $37.17 for the shares that have the initials of the former President, DJT.

So in the space of two weeks of trading the shares have been sliced down to 55% of the original $80 dollar watermark and have seen a fall of 12% on Friday and a further 10% this week.

This is a worrying trend for the hopeful Republican Presidential candidate as the company posted a net loss of $58 million last year on revenue of just $4.1 million. The company is also funded by a retail investor base according to Nunes, which he would mention was an integral part of the bedrock of Trump Media.

In a recent Fox News interview, which is part of the 8K filing on the company website, Nunes would say “The most amazing part about our company, the retail investors. So when we went out to get this merger, we had it. It took a while. One of the reasons, not just the regulation, but we had almost 400,000 people, retail shareholders who had invested in this company. Now guess what’s happened over the last couple of weeks, we think we’ve added over 200,000 new retail investors. I would say there’s not another company out there that has retail investors like this.”

The social media application Truth Social is tethered to Trump Media, in which the former President is the majority shareholder. He currently has a 58% in the company, which accounts for around 78 million shares.

Image: Ideogram.

 

The post Trump Media Execs Take Home Windfall Whist Share Price halved appeared first on Due.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Business News

A Non-Profit Newspaper Published a Column Criticizing Facebook. Then Meta Blocked All of Its Posts.

Facebook's communications chief said that the posts were removed because of "a mistaken security issue."

By Sherin Shibu
Business News

A Look Inside the Company That Is Making $500 Million a Year Serving Italian Beef Sandwiches Made Famous by 'The Bear'

Portillo's CEO Michael Osanloo shares his secret to keeping hungry customers coming back again and again. (Hint: It requires a lot of napkins.)

By William Salvi
Business News

Walmart Shoppers May Be Eligible for $500 After Settlement

Walmart shoppers who purchased weighted goods or bagged citrus in the U.S. or Puerto Rico from late 2018 through early 2024 might be eligible for a share of a $45 million settlement.

By Emily Rella
Business News

Total Solar Eclipse 2024 Live Feed: Where, When and How to Watch the 2024 Eclipse

Here's what to know about the total eclipse 2024 and a live stream from NASA.

By Emily Rella
Business News

Elon Musk Reveals When Tesla Will Release Its First Robotaxi

Tesla's CEO says the fully autonomous Tesla taxi is arriving soon — in 122 days.

By Sherin Shibu
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc.