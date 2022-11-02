How to Start a Row House Franchise in 2022

Row House is a network of premium boutique indoor rowing studios, delivering a low-impact, high-energy workout focused on generating team energy. Established in New York City in 2014, Row House was born from the idea that rowing is simply the most efficient, low-impact, high-energy, full-body workout for any fitness level.

The brand's multiple workout routines are designed to unite, inspire and drive people to dig a little deeper. Though Row House only began franchising its rowing concept in 2017, there are already over 90 studios open across the globe and over 300 licensed locations. Row House is delivering on the increased consumer demand for sustainable, lower-impact workout options that reduce the risk of injury but still deliver an exciting, effective workout with a community-focused approach. With its widespread and devoted national following, Row House is leading the market, as evidenced by the astonishing amount of interest in establishing new units over the past three years.

Now, you can become a Row House owner and lead an indoor rowing facility in your community. Consumers are seeking more sustainable, lower-impact workout options that reduce the risk of injury but still deliver an effective workout. In an industry traditionally built on competition within a class, Row House is different. The brand isn't changing the experience, they're creating a new one — one that brings everyone together, rowing in the same rhythm, the same flow and with the same energy.

Rowing is one of the best full-body workout options in fitness today.

Cardio health : Activating so many major muscle groups raises the heart rate and increases oxygen intake for an effective cardio workout.

: Activating so many major muscle groups raises the heart rate and increases oxygen intake for an effective cardio workout. Weight loss : Row House's method of interval training boosts fat-burning progress by alternating the rowing intensity between high and low.

: Row House's method of interval training boosts fat-burning progress by alternating the rowing intensity between high and low. Strength : The required push and pull is fairly unique to other machines, and the setup means one of the benefits is strength training.

: The required push and pull is fairly unique to other machines, and the setup means one of the benefits is strength training. Low impact : Rowing is gentle on the joints but still gets the heart rate up, breaks a sweat and builds muscle without breaking the body down.

: Rowing is gentle on the joints but still gets the heart rate up, breaks a sweat and builds muscle without breaking the body down. Increased endurance : Build endurance with short bursts on and off the rowing machine. Row House's classes will help build cardiovascular performance.

: Build endurance with short bursts on and off the rowing machine. Row House's classes will help build cardiovascular performance. Community: Row House is more than just a workout, it's about people, connection, strength and community. This is a brand that doesn't intimidate or alienate participants.

Backed by science and data, the benefits of rowing are unparalleled. Each workout produces maximum results by engaging over 86% of the body's muscles (legs, core, arms, back), delivering the perfect balance of aerobic endurance and muscular strength all in one workout. Row House offers participants the opportunity to build strength, endurance and confidence with six different class types. Each class has a different focus and programming varies to help individuals progress throughout the week to avoid plateaus.

Row House's six different class types include the following.

Signature : Improve cardiovascular health, muscle tone, mobility and alignment with a popular blend of rowing and floor exercise.

: Improve cardiovascular health, muscle tone, mobility and alignment with a popular blend of rowing and floor exercise. Strength : Grab weights and feel the burn. Build strength through floor exercises to increase power on the rower.

: Grab weights and feel the burn. Build strength through floor exercises to increase power on the rower. Full row : This is cardio endurance at its finest. Keep the heart rate in the aerobic zone by rowing for the majority of the workout.

: This is cardio endurance at its finest. Keep the heart rate in the aerobic zone by rowing for the majority of the workout. Restore : Work up a sweat in this active recovery workout that combines rowing, stretching and core work.

: Work up a sweat in this active recovery workout that combines rowing, stretching and core work. Intervals : Experience quick transitions between rowing and full-body floor exercises to maximize the anaerobic threshold.

: Experience quick transitions between rowing and full-body floor exercises to maximize the anaerobic threshold. Foundation: Participants can build the right foundation as they begin their Row House fitness journey with an emphasis on rowing stroke techniques.

A rowing-based fitness program will burn calories, improve posture and strengthen the body from head to toe. Rowing has many benefits, and at Row House, there is a place for everyone, whether an accomplished athlete or a beginner.

Row House has been named a Top New Franchise (2021 & 2022) and a Fastest Growing Franchise (2021) by Entrepreneur Magazine, as well as being listed in the prestigious Inc. 5000 rankings. Row House is also part of the Xponential Fitness family of brands, the curator of the best fitness and wellness brands across every vertical of boutique fitness. With more than 25 years of boutique fitness franchising experience within each brand, Xponential Fitness has the resources and network to ensure continued growth and support for its franchise partners.

How much does a Row House franchise cost?

To open a Row House franchise, here are the financial requirements, cash required and ongoing franchise fees associated with business ownership.

Initial franchise fee: $60,000.

Initial investment: $247,116 to $483,316.

Net worth requirement: $500,000.

Cash requirement: $100,000.

Royalty fee: 7%.

Ad royalty fee: 2%.

Term of agreement: 10 years.

Row House franchising doesn't offer in-house financing for candidates but does maintain relationships with several third-party funding sources which offer financing to cover the franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable and payroll. Please review Item 7 of the 2022 Row House FDD for explanatory notes and additional details.

Why should I own a Row House franchise?

Row House is leading the industry in providing members with a workout that preserves the longevity of the body and achieves fitness goals. There are numerous benefits to consider in becoming a Row House franchise owner, including the following proof points.

First mover advantage : With a proven concept in one of the most competitive markets, Row House has extensive market potential. Be the first to bring Row House's unique workout to your local market.

: With a proven concept in one of the most competitive markets, Row House has extensive market potential. Be the first to bring Row House's unique workout to your local market. Investment : Prospective can enjoy a low-cost entry, a recurring revenue model, truly exceptional EBITDA margins and the confidence in a team with decades of experience in fitness franchising.

: Prospective can enjoy a low-cost entry, a recurring revenue model, truly exceptional EBITDA margins and the confidence in a team with decades of experience in fitness franchising. Executive model : Row House's franchise model provides a completely scalable business opportunity, allowing you to determine your level of success. Thanks to support from the brand, franchisees can leverage development costs and existing national vendor relationships to launch their studio successfully.

: Row House's franchise model provides a completely scalable business opportunity, allowing you to determine your level of success. Thanks to support from the brand, franchisees can leverage development costs and existing national vendor relationships to launch their studio successfully. Extensive support: Row House believes extensive training drives franchisee success. From lease negotiation to build out, recruitment to finance, sales and marketing to sustainable business, new owners are supported every step of the way.

Comprehensive training and extensive, ongoing support are both pivotal for success as a Row House franchise owner. In addition to over 20 hours of classroom training instruction and additional on-the-job instruction, here are examples of the specific support you can expect from Row House.

Real estate : The brand's expert team will guide you through the entire process, from site selection to lease execution, locating the ideal site for your Row House studio.

: The brand's expert team will guide you through the entire process, from site selection to lease execution, locating the ideal site for your Row House studio. Finance : Row House's finance team can assist in loan processing through the SBA and preferred financiers.

: Row House's finance team can assist in loan processing through the SBA and preferred financiers. Site build support : Row House will guide you through the entire build-out process — from corporate-approved layout and general construction to interior design, onsite security and technology.

: Row House will guide you through the entire build-out process — from corporate-approved layout and general construction to interior design, onsite security and technology. Sales : Franchisees can expect comprehensive and ongoing sales training, monthly calls and expert guidance — from pre-sale through grand opening and on to sustainability. New owners are introduced to the sales process, retail range, app and POS system, making it possible to drive sales right from the start.

: Franchisees can expect comprehensive and ongoing sales training, monthly calls and expert guidance — from pre-sale through grand opening and on to sustainability. New owners are introduced to the sales process, retail range, app and POS system, making it possible to drive sales right from the start. Marketing : The minute that the lease agreement is signed, the marketing for a location begins — with personalized support to set up social media, marketing materials and all means of generating website traffic and memberships.

: The minute that the lease agreement is signed, the marketing for a location begins — with personalized support to set up social media, marketing materials and all means of generating website traffic and memberships. Recruitment : Row House knows the expertise of the coach is pivotal for the member's rowing experience. That's why franchisees receive assistance hiring only the most qualified coaches, general managers and sales associates.

: Row House knows the expertise of the coach is pivotal for the member's rowing experience. That's why franchisees receive assistance hiring only the most qualified coaches, general managers and sales associates. Comprehensive training: The brand believes that extensive support and comprehensive training are pivotal for the success of a Row House franchise owner. New franchisees will attend a three-day training course at the brand's corporate headquarters in Southern California, an invitation to the annual franchise convention and ongoing weekly support. The new owner's staff will also undergo extensive sales training to ensure the team achieves the studio's goals.

