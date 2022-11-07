Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Founded in 2017, Stride Fitness is a treadmill-based interval training concept that delivers a total body workout designed for every fitness level. An engaging program led by dynamic, certified fitness professionals and utilizing heart-rate monitoring technology, Stride Fitness offers a supportive and inclusive environment for participating in three signature class formats, including interval, endurance-based and strength training.

With studios in some of the most competitive markets across the United States and almost 90 licensed locations, Stride Fitness is the first and only treadmill-based interval training brand. Based on the most universal modality in the world that has recently experienced a resurgence and participation, Stride Fitness is delivering an effective and dynamic total-body workout for a loyal, growing member base.

Stride is the first and only indoor running franchise. Stride's treadmill-based cardio and strength classes are perfect for any level of walker, jogger or runner — reimagining the definition of a runner. At Stride, certified run coaches lead dynamic interval classes and members choose their speed and intensity on state-of-the-art Woodway treadmills to match their fitness level and goals.

The concept of Stride consists of three core class formats and a unique leveling system that allows clients to take every class as a walker or runner. Each individual can find the workout that best challenges them and aligns with their fitness ability.

There are numerous benefits to consider in becoming a Stride Fitness franchise owner, including the following proof points.

First mover advantage : With studios in some of the most competitive markets in the U.S, there is still extensive market opportunity. Be the first to bring Stride to your local market and help others find their finish line.

: With studios in some of the most competitive markets in the U.S, there is still extensive market opportunity. Be the first to bring Stride to your local market and help others find their finish line. Smart investment and seasoned support : Along with Stride Fitness attracting a broad range of members to market to, prospective also enjoy a low-cost entry, a recurring revenue model, strong EBITDA margins and the confidence in a team with decades of experience in fitness franchising.

: Along with Stride Fitness attracting a broad range of members to market to, prospective also enjoy a low-cost entry, a recurring revenue model, strong EBITDA margins and the confidence in a team with decades of experience in fitness franchising. Executive model : Stride's franchise model provides a completely scalable business, allowing owners to determine their own success. Franchisees benefit from leveraged development costs and national vendor relationships, allowing them to launch successful studios.

: Stride's franchise model provides a completely scalable business, allowing owners to determine their own success. Franchisees benefit from leveraged development costs and national vendor relationships, allowing them to launch successful studios. Evolving member experience: Stride's member experience is the core of what they do. The brand curates and consistently updates class programming and music, all while empowering coaches to facilitate member growth, class after class.

Stride is part of the Xponential Fitness family of brands, the curator of leading fitness and wellness brands across every vertical in boutique fitness. With decades of fitness and franchising experience across its team, Xponential Fitness has the resources and network to ensure continued growth and support for its franchise owners.

How much does a Stride Fitness franchise cost?

To open a Stride Fitness franchise, here are the financial requirements, cash required and ongoing franchise fees associated with business ownership.

Initial franchise fee: $60,000.

Initial investment: $372,412 to $533,512.

Net worth required: $500,000.

Cash requirement: $100,000.

Royalty fee: 7%.

Ad royalty fee: 2%.

Term of agreement: 10 years.

Stride Fitness franchising doesn't offer in-house financing for candidates but does maintain relationships with several third-party funding sources which offer financing to cover the franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable and payroll. Please review Item 7 of the 2022 Stride Fitness FDD for explanatory notes and additional details.

Support and training offered by Stride Fitness

The Xponential and Stride Fitness team has the resources and network to ensure continued growth and support. The brand teams guide new owners through the entire opening process, from site selection, lease negotiation and construction, to recruiting studio staff, activating the membership sales process and marketing the studio. Stride provides extensive ongoing training, weekly and monthly update webinars and one-on-one support to guide owners as their business matures.

Comprehensive training and extensive ongoing support are both pivotal for success as a Stride franchise owner. Here are the specific areas where the brand assists franchisees in the system.

Real estate : The brand's expert team will guide owners through the entire process, from site selection to lease execution, locating the ideal site for their Stride Fitness studio.

: The brand's expert team will guide owners through the entire process, from site selection to lease execution, locating the ideal site for their Stride Fitness studio. Finance : Stride's finance team can assist in loan processing through the SBA and preferred financiers.

: Stride's finance team can assist in loan processing through the SBA and preferred financiers. Construction and design : Stride Fitness will guide new owners through the entire build-out process of their new franchise location — from corporate-approved layout and general construction to interior design, onsite security and technology.

: Stride Fitness will guide new owners through the entire build-out process of their new franchise location — from corporate-approved layout and general construction to interior design, onsite security and technology. Sales : Franchisees can expect comprehensive and ongoing sales training, monthly calls and expert guidance — from pre-sale, through grand opening, and on to sustainability. New owners are introduced to the sales process, retail range, app and POS system, allowing them to drive sales from the start.

: Franchisees can expect comprehensive and ongoing sales training, monthly calls and expert guidance — from pre-sale, through grand opening, and on to sustainability. New owners are introduced to the sales process, retail range, app and POS system, allowing them to drive sales from the start. Marketing : The minute new owners execute their LOI, the marketing of their studio begins with personalized support to ensure they generate maximum leads.

: The minute new owners execute their LOI, the marketing of their studio begins with personalized support to ensure they generate maximum leads. Recruitment : Stride Fitness knows that staffing is at the core of the studio's success. New owners receive assistance in hiring and developing the most qualified coaches, general managers and sales teams.

: Stride Fitness knows that staffing is at the core of the studio's success. New owners receive assistance in hiring and developing the most qualified coaches, general managers and sales teams. Comprehensive training: Each new franchisee will attend a three-day training course at the brand's corporate headquarters in Southern California, an invitation to the annual franchise convention and ongoing weekly support. The new owner's staff will also undergo extensive sales training to ensure the team achieves the studio's goals.

Not only does Stride Fitness provide extensive training and support to each franchisee, but it also develops coaches as well. Through the Stride Certified Run Program, all coaches learn how to dynamically lead class formats, practice safety and form correction, and empower clients of all ages and levels to cross their finish lines.

