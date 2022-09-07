How to Start an XP League Franchise in 2022

XP League Franchise Information

XP League

XP League is an esports league modeled after classic youth sports organizations. In fact, XP League is the first-to-market youth esports league franchise that bridges the gap between conventional youth athletics and competitive esports. The programs incorporate themes of sportsmanship, teamwork and positive behavior centered around age- appropriate video game competitions for students. The brand, part of the Unleashed Brands family, was founded in Sep. 2020 in Raleigh, North Carolina by entrepreneur and father of four, Jay Melamed and was named to Entrepreneur magazine's 2022 list of fastest-growing franchise brands. XP League has a custom- tailored coach and player training where anyone can become a successful coach or competitive player.

Esports has been gaining traction over the last decade and the pandemic has only added fuel to the fire for this growing competitive gaming industry. According to industry experts, esports industry could see revenues of $1.6 billion by the year 2023. As a business model and emerging brand in the Unleashed Brands family, XP League is easy-to run and nomadic. Any local civic center, empty office, or retail space can quickly become an esports hub, making this franchise opportunity an easily attainable proposition for interested in monetizing a career in esports. With the XP League franchise opportunity is an innovative program that allows your to make your mark on the billion dollar esports industry while making a positive impact as a business owner!

XP League is more than just playing video games, as playing esports instills children with a set of lifelong values and skills, including sportsmanship, teamwork, strategic thinking, social skills, problem-solving, improved focus, quicker brain function, hand-eye coordination, multi-tasking, and even fosters STEM-related learning capabilities.

How much does an XP League franchise cost?

To open an XP League franchise of your own, here are the financial requirements, cash required, and ongoing franchise fees associated with business ownership:

Initial franchise fee: $40,000

Initial investment: $58,200 – $224,160

Net worth requirement: $250,000

Cash requirement: $75,000

Royalty fee: 12%

Term of Agreement: 5 years

XP League esports franchise has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment.

XP League support and training

XP League, as with other Unleashed Brands concepts, is designed to be a comprehensive franchise opportunity – a complete league in a box, if you will. The turnkey level of support and ongoing training make this franchise opportunity an attractive option for entrepreneurs. XP League franchise owners receive a fully ready kit, containing all the elements necessary for success. These include:

Access to stunning team logos and official branded gear

Exclusive partnerships with top coaching and esports brands

Tournament management and national game play

Regional events and North American Finals

Unparalleled coaching and marketing support

Proven plans for launching, marketing, and operations

A League Commissioner network of the brightest and most dedicated leaders in the space

Every XP League owner will receive 24 hours of classroom training and ongoing support in the form of site selection, grand opening, proprietary intranet platform/software, safety/security procedures, and even operational field support. In terms of marketing support, are provided with co-op advertising (with templates), website development, social media, SEO, and email marketing.

Benefits of XP League franchise ownership

XP League is a rewarding experience for parents and kids and teaches inclusivity, friendship, team building and competitive spirit. Here are a few great reasons you should consider franchising with XP League:

You Get to Influence the Next Generation - You're passionate about gaming, having fun, and making a positive impact. We enable you to deliver an experience that kids and parents love.

XP League Operates in a Multi-Billion Market - Esports is growing incredibly fast and now rivals traditional sports. We provide a unique opportunity to own your piece of the esports juggernaut.

Low Cost of Ownership - Our minimal overhead model puts franchise ownership in reach. With different types of centers, you can find the right fit for you.

You Get a Complete League in a Box - As a franchisee, you get a League in a Box with everything you need to succeed, including plans, partnerships, and up to twenty teams.

You Get Ultimate Flexibility - XP League franchisees have the freedom to choose their hours, location, and league size, so you can scale up at your own pace.

XP League Provides Ultimate Support – Because we're also entrepreneurs and franchisees, we understand the comprehensive guidance and support you need to thrive.

XP League features an easy, six-step process for their path to business ownership, as follows:

Step 1 – Request franchise info

Step 2 – Introductions to the brand and FDD

Step 3 – Validation – talk to other XP League franchisees

Step 4 – Decision Time! Join the XP League family

Step 5 – Planning and training sessions

Step 6 – XP League kickoff

Start your entrepreneurial journey today! Simply fill out XP League's Franchise Interest Form by following this link.