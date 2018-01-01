America's Taco Shop
Mexican food
Founded
2008
Franchising Since
2011 (7 Years)
Corporate Address
9311 E. Via de Ventura
Scottsdale, AZ 85258
CEO
Stanley Ma
Parent Company
Kahala Brands
Ticker Symbol
Initial Investment ⓘ
$247,350 - $710,250
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$375,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$90,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$30,000 - $30,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%+
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
America's Taco Shop has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory
Veteran Incentives
20% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Field Operations
Site Selection
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
120 hours
Classroom Training:
40 hours