BareBones WorkWear
Work and outdoor apparel, footwear, and accessories
Founded
1998
Franchising Since
2013 (5 Years)
Corporate Address
8555 Weyand Ave.
Sacramento, CA 95828
CEO
Stu Nelson
Parent Company
BareBones Int'l. Franchising Inc.
Initial Investment ⓘ
$345,000 - $393,800
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$400,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$120,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$35,000 - $35,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
4%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
BareBones WorkWear offers in-house financing to cover the following: accounts receivable
BareBones WorkWear has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
On-The-Job Training:
10 days
Classroom Training:
10 days
Additional Training:
Online training
Number of Employees Required to Run:
2