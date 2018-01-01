BumbleJunk LLC
Junk removal
Founded
2012
Franchising Since
2014 (4 Years)
Corporate Address
7661 Canton Center Dr.
Baltimore, MD 21224
CEO
Ryan Sentz
Initial Investment ⓘ
$102,100 - $153,350
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$175,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$75,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$35,000 - $35,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
7%
Ad Royalty Fee
1.5%
Veteran Incentives
25% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Classroom Training:
5 days
Number of Employees Required to Run:
1 - 5
Where Seeking Franchisees:Franchisor is seeking new franchise units in the following regions/states:
Delaware, New Jersey, Pennsylvania