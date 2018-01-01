CareMinders Home Care Inc.
Medical & nonmedical home care
About
178 S. Main St., #300
Founded
2004
Franchising Since
2004 (14 Years)
Corporate Address
178 S. Main St., #300
Alpharetta, GA 30009
CEO
Brian Schleicher
Financial Requirements
Initial Investment ⓘ
$138,100 - $199,000
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$250,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$200,000
Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$39,000 - $39,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
3.75-5%
Support Options
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Online Support
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
On-The-Job Training:
2 days
Classroom Training:
1 week
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
1 - 2
Bio
Gary Kneller combined his professional experience in finance, marketing and telecommunications with his personal experience as a cancer survivor to create CareMinders Home Care with the help of co-founder Brian Schleicher. Franchisees of the Alpharetta, Georgia, company offer both medical and nonmedical home care services, including nursing care, personal care, companionship, physical therapy and counseling.
Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $138,100 High - $199,000
Units
Where Seeking Franchisees:Franchisor is seeking new franchise units worldwide.
