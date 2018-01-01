Costa Vida
Mexican food
Founded
2003
Franchising Since
2004 (14 Years)
Corporate Address
3451 N. Triumph Blvd., #105
Lehi, UT 84043
CEO
Dave Rutter
Parent Company
Costa Vida Management
Initial Investment ⓘ
$659,500 - $1,025,000
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$750,000 - $2,000,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$250,000 - $1,000,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$30,000 - $30,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
to 2%
Costa Vida offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
250 hours
Classroom Training:
20-40 hours