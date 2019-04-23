The Counter
Build-your-own-burger restaurants
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

The Counter
Build-your-own-burger restaurants

About
Founded

2003

Franchising Since

2005 (14 Years)

Corporate Address

9311 E. Via De Ventura
Scottsdale, AZ 85258

CEO

Stanley Ma

Parent Company

MTY Franchising USA Inc.

Ticker Symbol

MTY

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$746,000 - $2,340,250

Net-worth Requirement

$1,500,000

Liquid Cash Requirement

$500,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$35,000 - $35,000

Ongoing Royalty Fee

6%

Ad Royalty Fee

2%

Financing Options

The Counter has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following:  franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory

Veteran Incentives

20% off franchise fee

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Newsletter

Toll-Free Line

Grand Opening

Online Support

Security/Safety Procedures

Field Operations

Franchisee Intranet Platform

Marketing Support

Co-op Advertising

Ad Templates

National Media

Regional Advertising

Social media

SEO

Website development

Email marketing

Loyalty program/app

On-The-Job Training:

964 hours

Classroom Training:

164 hours

Absentee Ownership Allowed
Bio
The Counter first opened in 2003 and began franchising in 2005. At each restaurant, customers receive a clipboard with a list of ingredients to choose from in order to build a customized burger. Sandwiches, sides and desserts are included on the menu as well, along with fountain drinks and a selection of beers and wines.
Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $746,000 High - $2,340,250
Units
-2.5%-1 UNITS (1 Year) -4.9%-2 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units worldwide.
Franchise Financing
Using 401(K)/IRA Funds
  • Tax Penalty-Free
  • Debt Free
  • Expert Guidance
Learn More

Related Franchises

See More

McDonald's

See More

Sonic Drive-In

See More

Culver's

See More

Jack in the Box

See More

Carl's Jr. Restaurants LLC

See More

Hardee's Restaurants LLC

See More

Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers

Request Free Info

Checkers Drive-In Restaurants Inc.

Franchise Articles

Former NFL Star Jason Avant Has a New Career -- In Trampoline Parks

Former NFL Star Jason Avant Has a New Career -- In Trampoline Parks

The athlete found a second act as a Launch Trampoline Park franchisee.
Hayden Field | 4 min read
What Franchises Should Look for In a Bank

What Franchises Should Look for In a Bank

Industry vets offer up advice on finding the financial and lending partner that works for your business.
Stephanie Schomer | 4 min read
What to Look for in a Profitable South African Franchise Business Opportunity

What to Look for in a Profitable South African Franchise Business Opportunity

The benefit of a recognised and proven business system, trademarks, proprietary information and designs are just some of the reasons for investing in a lucrative local franchise over starting a business. But there are more profitable and innovative reasons to become a franchisee.
Entrepreneur Staff | 9 min read
9 Steps To Successfully Franchising Your Business

9 Steps To Successfully Franchising Your Business

Franchising is an exciting way to expand your business, while maintaining control of your brand and products. Drive and achieve your financial goals through careful attention to these 9 points.
Pieter Scholtz | 7 min read
What You Need to Know Before Investing in a Chick-fil-A Franchise (60-Second Video)

What You Need to Know Before Investing in a Chick-fil-A Franchise (60-Second Video)

Three things to know about one of the world's most successful franchises.
Diana Falzone | 1 min read

Disclaimer

The Franchise 500 is not intended to endorse, advertise, or recommend any particular franchise. It is solely a research tool you can use to compare franchise operations. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing money in a franchise.
Updated: April 30th, 2019
Reprints & Licensing Update Your Listing Submit New Listing