Initial investment
$744K - $2M
Units as of 2020
32 20% over 3 years
Customers keep businesses afloat, and businesses that meet customer needs may keep them coming back. The Counter is a custom burger restaurant that has captivated food lovers by giving them the power to create custom burgers. 

Founded in 2003 by entrepreneur Jeff Weinstein, The Counter believes it began to experience real success when it gave burgers a personal touch. The Counter's build-your-own burger may be an exciting experience for customers who can create their ultimate burgers filled and topped with their favorite ingredients.

Customers may keep coming to The Counter since they have the freedom to choose and dine in a casual-dining atmosphere where the food, music, and décor blend immaculately.

Why You May Want To Start The Counter Franchise

If you have a passion for creating the best burger experience and satisfying customer tastes, then opening a The Counter franchise might be an exciting opportunity for you. The Counter is actively seeking to add individuals with an entrepreneurial spirit and a desire to take advantage of prospects in the industry to its repertoire..

The Counter attempts to accommodate the needs of potential franchisees with two business models to choose from. The first option allows franchisees to create customized burger restaurants in modern and progressive settings. The second alternative is to create a premium burger market that can seat 75 to 95 diners in an end cap location.

Opening a The Counter franchise could offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that may struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

What Might Make The Counter Franchise a Good Choice?

The Counter has fashioned itself as a place where customer needs are put first, and it all may start with the ability to choose custom combinations. Regardless of dietary restrictions or preferences, The Counter believes in the benefits of satisfying food lovers with a customizable menu selection. Franchisees should expect to run fluid and dynamic operations to optimize the casual and full-service restaurant environment.

To be part of The Counter team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. 

How To Open The Counter Franchise

Make sure to research the brand and your local area to see if The Counter would do well in your community. Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask The Counter franchising team questions.

If awarded a franchise, franchisees may receive support from The Counter throughout the franchising process. In addition to pre-opening training, franchisees may receive support through brand awareness, marketing, research, and construction. They also could receive hands-on training and continued support after their units have opened.

Company Overview

About The Counter

Industry
Food
Related Categories
Miscellaneous Full-Service Restaurants, Hamburgers, Burger Restaurants
Founded
2003
Parent Company
MTY Franchising USA Inc.
Leadership
Eric Lefebvre, CEO
Corporate Address
9311 E. Via De Ventura
Scottsdale, AZ 85258
Social
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2005 (18 years)
# of employees at HQ
227
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states:

This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions:

# of Units
32 (as of 2020)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a The Counter franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$35,000
Initial Investment
$744,133 - $1,964,750
Net Worth Requirement
$1,000,000
Cash Requirement
$500,000
Veteran Incentives
20% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
The Counter has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
3 weeks
Classroom Training
40 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
No
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where The Counter landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

