There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
2018
2019 (0 Years)
11900 Bammel North Houston Rd.
Houston, TX 77066
Barbie Dash
Dashall Companies LLC
$125,300 - $247,500
$250,000 - $300,000
$50,000 - $75,000
$28,000 - $28,000
6%
1.5%
CutFinity Franchising LLC has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory, payroll
$5,000 off first-unit franchise fee
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
24 hours
40 hours
2 - 3