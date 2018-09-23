CycleBar
Indoor cycling classes
Founded
2014
Franchising Since
2015 (3 Years)
Corporate Address
17877 Von Karman Ave.
Irvine, CA 92614
CEO
Anthony Geisler
Parent Company
Xponential Fitness
Initial Investment ⓘ
$284,350 - $497,150
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$600,000 - $6,000,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$150,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$30,000 - $49,500
Ongoing Royalty Fee
7%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
CycleBar offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
CycleBar has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory, payroll
Veteran Incentives
$1,500 off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
1 hour
Classroom Training:
20 hours
Number of Employees Required to Run:
15