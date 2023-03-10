AR Homes by Arthur Rutenberg

AR Homes by Arthur Rutenberg

Luxury home buildling
FREE Franchise Guide!
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Ranked #366 last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$410K - $1.6M
Units as of 2022
46 9.5% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

Arthur Rutenberg, the founder of AR Homes by Arthur Rutenberg, began constructing sturdy and original home designs in 1953 and started AR Homes by Arthur Rutenberg in 1977. It has since grown into a well-known custom-luxury home building franchise. 

Offering customers innovative designs and a custom-tailored buying experience, AR Homes by Arthur Rutenberg may be known for its refined materials, craftsmanship, and techniques in more than 30 franchises located across more than nine states.

Why You May Want to Start an AR Homes by Arthur Rutenberg Franchise

AR Homes by Arthur Rutenberg strives to offer its clients expert advice from local professionals with acute knowledge of the latest market and building practices. Clients can preview high-quality model homes, with the final product being backed by a builder's guarantee. Boasting hundreds of designs ranging from 2,000 to 7,000 square feet, future homeowners can plan alongside designers and builders to customize a perfect house with powerful architectural design technology and transparent pricing.

AR Homes by Arthur Rutenberg values cutting-edge home designs, a passion for quality materials and expertise, and a devotion to providing a personalized and pleasant customer experience. If you're looking to get building as a strong leader in collaborative, localized company culture, then you may have knocked on the right door.

What Might Make an AR Homes by Arthur Rutenberg Franchise a Good Choice?

Thanks to state-of-the-art design and budgeting software, customers may receive as much hands-on experience as they wish. What's more, franchisees will likely get access to the industry-leading Arthur Rutenberg Information System, which may tie your business together alongside additional advantages such as first-rate business intel, strategy, resources, and proprietary tools.

If you are awarded a franchise, you are backed by comprehensive training and support programs; AR Homes by Arthur Rutenberg franchisees come from diverse backgrounds, yet are united by a dedication to luxury home design and building. If you're looking to become the next AR Homes by Arthur Rutneberg franchisee, you will have to sign a term agreement of 10 years and accept the royalty fee.

Though on-the-job training varies, franchisees can expect several dozen hours of classroom training. Meanwhile, AR Homes by Arthur Rutenberg offers a suite of ongoing and marketing support, including field operations, security and safety procedures, site selection, ad templates, social media, email marketing, and much more.

How To Open an AR Homes by Arthur Rutenberg Franchise

To be part of the AR Homes by Arthur Rutenberg team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include royalty fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. 

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the AR Homes by Arthur Rutenberg franchising team questions. 

Once you've staffed, established local contacts, and opened for business, you may have just laid the foundation for many luxury homes to come.

Find Your Perfect Franchise

Company Overview

About AR Homes by Arthur Rutenberg

Industry
Services (Other)
Related Categories
Miscellaneous Services
Founded
1990
Parent Company
AR Franchising Inc.
Leadership
Jim Rosewater, CEO
Corporate Address
160 Fountain Pkwy., #210
St. Petersburg, FL 33716-1410
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest

Business Overview

Franchising Since
1991 (32 years)
# of employees at HQ
120
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Vermont, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming

# of Units
46 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a AR Homes by Arthur Rutenberg franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$50,000
Initial Investment
$410,000 - $1,627,000
Net Worth Requirement
$2,000,000
Cash Requirement
$500,000
Royalty Fee
2-4.25%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
AR Homes by Arthur Rutenberg has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: inventory

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
Varies
Classroom Training
72 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
No
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Interested in ownership opportunities like AR Homes by Arthur Rutenberg? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where AR Homes by Arthur Rutenberg landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where AR Homes by Arthur Rutenberg ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Award

Ranked #1 in Miscellaneous Services in 2021

Best of the Best

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to AR Homes by Arthur Rutenberg.

Home Helpers Home Care

Nonmedical/skilled home care; monitoring products and services
Ranked #422
Request Info

Interim HealthCare

Medical home care, medical staffing
Ranked #56
Request Info

Realty One Group

Real estate
Ranked #63
Learn More

OLO Builders

New home construction
Request Info

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

The 5 Items in Your Franchise Disclosure Document That Can Make or Break a Real Estate Deal

This document helps potential franchisees make informed decisions about investing in the franchise.

Roxanne Klein

Roxanne Klein

Business News

Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store

With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.

Dominick Reuter

Franchise

Know Before You Buy: These Are The Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise

From initial investments to royalty fees to legal costs, take stock of these numbers before it's too late.

Clarissa Buch Zilberman
Franchise

How Kung Fu Tea Became One of Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Marketing manager Matthew Poveromo explains how the franchise brand is turning Taiwanese bubble tea into a favorite American treat.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Franchise

How Blingle! Became One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Zach Beutler of HorsePower brands explains what it takes to turn a new franchise brand into a glowing opportunity.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Business News

Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level

This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.

Dan Bova

Dan Bova

See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing