Signing out of account, Standby...
- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
N/R Ranked #366 last year
- Initial investment
-
$410K - $1.6M
- Units as of 2022
-
46 9.5% over 3 years
Arthur Rutenberg, the founder of AR Homes by Arthur Rutenberg, began constructing sturdy and original home designs in 1953 and started AR Homes by Arthur Rutenberg in 1977. It has since grown into a well-known custom-luxury home building franchise.
Offering customers innovative designs and a custom-tailored buying experience, AR Homes by Arthur Rutenberg may be known for its refined materials, craftsmanship, and techniques in more than 30 franchises located across more than nine states.
Why You May Want to Start an AR Homes by Arthur Rutenberg Franchise
AR Homes by Arthur Rutenberg strives to offer its clients expert advice from local professionals with acute knowledge of the latest market and building practices. Clients can preview high-quality model homes, with the final product being backed by a builder's guarantee. Boasting hundreds of designs ranging from 2,000 to 7,000 square feet, future homeowners can plan alongside designers and builders to customize a perfect house with powerful architectural design technology and transparent pricing.
AR Homes by Arthur Rutenberg values cutting-edge home designs, a passion for quality materials and expertise, and a devotion to providing a personalized and pleasant customer experience. If you're looking to get building as a strong leader in collaborative, localized company culture, then you may have knocked on the right door.
What Might Make an AR Homes by Arthur Rutenberg Franchise a Good Choice?
Thanks to state-of-the-art design and budgeting software, customers may receive as much hands-on experience as they wish. What's more, franchisees will likely get access to the industry-leading Arthur Rutenberg Information System, which may tie your business together alongside additional advantages such as first-rate business intel, strategy, resources, and proprietary tools.
If you are awarded a franchise, you are backed by comprehensive training and support programs; AR Homes by Arthur Rutenberg franchisees come from diverse backgrounds, yet are united by a dedication to luxury home design and building. If you're looking to become the next AR Homes by Arthur Rutneberg franchisee, you will have to sign a term agreement of 10 years and accept the royalty fee.
Though on-the-job training varies, franchisees can expect several dozen hours of classroom training. Meanwhile, AR Homes by Arthur Rutenberg offers a suite of ongoing and marketing support, including field operations, security and safety procedures, site selection, ad templates, social media, email marketing, and much more.
How To Open an AR Homes by Arthur Rutenberg Franchise
To be part of the AR Homes by Arthur Rutenberg team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include royalty fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.
Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the AR Homes by Arthur Rutenberg franchising team questions.
Once you've staffed, established local contacts, and opened for business, you may have just laid the foundation for many luxury homes to come.
Company Overview
About AR Homes by Arthur Rutenberg
- Industry
- Services (Other)
- Related Categories
- Miscellaneous Services
- Founded
- 1990
- Parent Company
- AR Franchising Inc.
- Leadership
- Jim Rosewater, CEO
- Corporate Address
-
160 Fountain Pkwy., #210
St. Petersburg, FL 33716-1410
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 1991 (32 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 120
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Vermont, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming
- # of Units
- 46 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a AR Homes by Arthur Rutenberg franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $50,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $410,000 - $1,627,000
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $2,000,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $500,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 2-4.25%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- Third Party Financing
- AR Homes by Arthur Rutenberg has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: inventory
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- Varies
- Classroom Training
- 72 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
NewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningField OperationsProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Ad TemplatesSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail Marketing
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- Yes
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- Are exclusive territories available?
- No
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Interested in ownership opportunities like AR Homes by Arthur Rutenberg? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where AR Homes by Arthur Rutenberg landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
Additional Rankings
Curious to know where AR Homes by Arthur Rutenberg ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.
Related Franchises
Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to AR Homes by Arthur Rutenberg.
Home Helpers Home Care
Interim HealthCare
Realty One Group
OLO Builders
Related Franchise Content
Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.
The 5 Items in Your Franchise Disclosure Document That Can Make or Break a Real Estate Deal
This document helps potential franchisees make informed decisions about investing in the franchise.
Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store
With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.
Know Before You Buy: These Are The Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise
From initial investments to royalty fees to legal costs, take stock of these numbers before it's too late.
How Kung Fu Tea Became One of Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023
Marketing manager Matthew Poveromo explains how the franchise brand is turning Taiwanese bubble tea into a favorite American treat.
How Blingle! Became One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023
Zach Beutler of HorsePower brands explains what it takes to turn a new franchise brand into a glowing opportunity.
Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level
This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.