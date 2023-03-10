Arthur Rutenberg, the founder of AR Homes by Arthur Rutenberg, began constructing sturdy and original home designs in 1953 and started AR Homes by Arthur Rutenberg in 1977. It has since grown into a well-known custom-luxury home building franchise.

Offering customers innovative designs and a custom-tailored buying experience, AR Homes by Arthur Rutenberg may be known for its refined materials, craftsmanship, and techniques in more than 30 franchises located across more than nine states.

Why You May Want to Start an AR Homes by Arthur Rutenberg Franchise

AR Homes by Arthur Rutenberg strives to offer its clients expert advice from local professionals with acute knowledge of the latest market and building practices. Clients can preview high-quality model homes, with the final product being backed by a builder's guarantee. Boasting hundreds of designs ranging from 2,000 to 7,000 square feet, future homeowners can plan alongside designers and builders to customize a perfect house with powerful architectural design technology and transparent pricing.

AR Homes by Arthur Rutenberg values cutting-edge home designs, a passion for quality materials and expertise, and a devotion to providing a personalized and pleasant customer experience. If you're looking to get building as a strong leader in collaborative, localized company culture, then you may have knocked on the right door.

What Might Make an AR Homes by Arthur Rutenberg Franchise a Good Choice?

Thanks to state-of-the-art design and budgeting software, customers may receive as much hands-on experience as they wish. What's more, franchisees will likely get access to the industry-leading Arthur Rutenberg Information System, which may tie your business together alongside additional advantages such as first-rate business intel, strategy, resources, and proprietary tools.

If you are awarded a franchise, you are backed by comprehensive training and support programs; AR Homes by Arthur Rutenberg franchisees come from diverse backgrounds, yet are united by a dedication to luxury home design and building. If you're looking to become the next AR Homes by Arthur Rutneberg franchisee, you will have to sign a term agreement of 10 years and accept the royalty fee.

Though on-the-job training varies, franchisees can expect several dozen hours of classroom training. Meanwhile, AR Homes by Arthur Rutenberg offers a suite of ongoing and marketing support, including field operations, security and safety procedures, site selection, ad templates, social media, email marketing, and much more.

How To Open an AR Homes by Arthur Rutenberg Franchise

To be part of the AR Homes by Arthur Rutenberg team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include royalty fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the AR Homes by Arthur Rutenberg franchising team questions.

Once you've staffed, established local contacts, and opened for business, you may have just laid the foundation for many luxury homes to come.