Combo Kitchen
FREE Franchise Guide!
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#410 Ranked #500 last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$3K - $358K
Units as of 2022
106
Jump to Franchising Overview

Specializing in restaurants ranging from burgers to Asian cuisine to nutritious salads, Combo Kitchen is an emerging vendor of online ordering. Combo Kitchen strives to allow franchisees to maximize their menu by offering several different cuisines from one kitchen.

Founded in 2020, Combo Kitchen started its journey thanks to founder and franchise expert Hossein Kasmai. Since then, Combo Kitchen has expanded to over 50 locations across the United States. It is actively seeking to add more franchisees to its name.

Why You May Want To Start a Combo Kitchen Franchise

Combo Kitchen is looking for franchisees who are dedicated to outstanding service, authenticity, and have a hunger for brand growth. The ideal Combo Kitchen candidate is resourceful, timely, strategic, and persistent. If this tenacious spirit of ingenuity sounds like you, opening a Combo Kitchen franchise may be an intriguing opportunity for you. 

Franchisees with Combo Kitchen can select up to four different cuisines to generate their menu. Having a selection of options can reduce risk and increase customization to a community’s needs.

Combo Kitchen is designed to operate out of a small facility focused on delivery dining. Removing the dine-in aspect can reduce overhead costs for staff, cleaning, and house managing. Franchisees may even be able to build a Combo Kitchen franchise in a warehouse district with lower lease prices than operating in a crowded restaurant area.

What Might Make a Combo Kitchen Franchise a Good Choice?

Opening a Combo Kitchen franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in the already crowded and competitive foodservice industry. 

Potential responsibilities for Combo Kitchen franchisees include engaging with kitchen staff, refining culinary cuisine, and overseeing day-to-day operations.

To be part of the Combo Kitchen team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company’s set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

How To Open a Combo Kitchen Franchise

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement with Combo Kitchen, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. Research the Combo Kitchen brand and your local area to see if a Combo Kitchen franchise would do well in your community. You may want to speak to existing Combo Kitchen franchisees and ask the franchising team any questions you may have.

If awarded a franchise, Combo Kitchen provides franchisees with assistance in an effort to ensure a proper build-out and long-term operational success. This includes finding the best Combo Kitchen location or designing and building a space to accommodate the various kitchen equipment. Additionally, franchisees will receive support in creating Combo Kitchen marketing templates and campaigns. Franchisees also order inventory through Combo Kitchen’s corporate team, which may help cut down costs and save franchisees the hassle of finding their own vendors. 

Find Your Perfect Franchise

Company Overview

About Combo Kitchen

Industry
Food
Related Categories
Ghost Kitchens, Miscellaneous Quick-Service Restaurants
Founded
2020
Leadership
Hossein Kasmai, CEO
Corporate Address
7300 N. Kendall Dr., #340
Miami, FL 33156
Social
Instagram

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2020 (3 years)
# of employees at HQ
28
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.

# of Units
106 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Combo Kitchen franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$500 - $32,000
Initial Investment
$3,250 - $357,500
Net Worth Requirement
$32,000
Cash Requirement
$32,000
Royalty Fee
10%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Combo Kitchen has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
28 hours
Classroom Training
16 hours
Ongoing Support
Grand Opening
Site Selection
Marketing Support
Social Media

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Interested in ownership opportunities like Combo Kitchen? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Combo Kitchen landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Combo Kitchen ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #410 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Trending Up

Ranked #62 in 2022

Fastest-Growing Franchises
New

Ranked #24 in 2022

Top New Franchises
Trending Up

Ranked #50 in 2022

Fastest-Growing Franchises (U.S. & Canada)
Top Franchises for Less Than $100K

Ranked #98 in 2022

Top Franchises for Less Than $100,000
Food

Ranked #1 in Ghost Kitchens in 2022

Top Food Franchises
Top in Category

Ranked #1 in 2023

#1 in Ghost Kitchens Category

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Combo Kitchen.

Well Groomed Pets

Pet grooming
Request Info

Pet Supplies Plus

Retail pet supplies and services
Ranked #20
Request Info

Captain D's

Seafood
Ranked #276
Learn More

Culver's

Frozen custard, specialty burgers
Ranked #5
Learn More

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

The 5 Items in Your Franchise Disclosure Document That Can Make or Break a Real Estate Deal

This document helps potential franchisees make informed decisions about investing in the franchise.

Roxanne Klein

Roxanne Klein

Business News

Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store

With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.

Dominick Reuter

Franchise

Know Before You Buy: These Are The Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise

From initial investments to royalty fees to legal costs, take stock of these numbers before it's too late.

Clarissa Buch Zilberman
Franchise

How Kung Fu Tea Became One of Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Marketing manager Matthew Poveromo explains how the franchise brand is turning Taiwanese bubble tea into a favorite American treat.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Franchise

How Blingle! Became One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Zach Beutler of HorsePower brands explains what it takes to turn a new franchise brand into a glowing opportunity.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Business News

Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level

This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.

Dan Bova

Dan Bova

See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing