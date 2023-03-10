Specializing in restaurants ranging from burgers to Asian cuisine to nutritious salads, Combo Kitchen is an emerging vendor of online ordering. Combo Kitchen strives to allow franchisees to maximize their menu by offering several different cuisines from one kitchen.

Founded in 2020, Combo Kitchen started its journey thanks to founder and franchise expert Hossein Kasmai. Since then, Combo Kitchen has expanded to over 50 locations across the United States. It is actively seeking to add more franchisees to its name.

Why You May Want To Start a Combo Kitchen Franchise

Combo Kitchen is looking for franchisees who are dedicated to outstanding service, authenticity, and have a hunger for brand growth. The ideal Combo Kitchen candidate is resourceful, timely, strategic, and persistent. If this tenacious spirit of ingenuity sounds like you, opening a Combo Kitchen franchise may be an intriguing opportunity for you.

Franchisees with Combo Kitchen can select up to four different cuisines to generate their menu. Having a selection of options can reduce risk and increase customization to a community’s needs.

Combo Kitchen is designed to operate out of a small facility focused on delivery dining. Removing the dine-in aspect can reduce overhead costs for staff, cleaning, and house managing. Franchisees may even be able to build a Combo Kitchen franchise in a warehouse district with lower lease prices than operating in a crowded restaurant area.

What Might Make a Combo Kitchen Franchise a Good Choice?

Opening a Combo Kitchen franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in the already crowded and competitive foodservice industry.

Potential responsibilities for Combo Kitchen franchisees include engaging with kitchen staff, refining culinary cuisine, and overseeing day-to-day operations.

To be part of the Combo Kitchen team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company’s set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

How To Open a Combo Kitchen Franchise

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement with Combo Kitchen, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. Research the Combo Kitchen brand and your local area to see if a Combo Kitchen franchise would do well in your community. You may want to speak to existing Combo Kitchen franchisees and ask the franchising team any questions you may have.

If awarded a franchise, Combo Kitchen provides franchisees with assistance in an effort to ensure a proper build-out and long-term operational success. This includes finding the best Combo Kitchen location or designing and building a space to accommodate the various kitchen equipment. Additionally, franchisees will receive support in creating Combo Kitchen marketing templates and campaigns. Franchisees also order inventory through Combo Kitchen’s corporate team, which may help cut down costs and save franchisees the hassle of finding their own vendors.