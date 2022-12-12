Combo Brands

Ghost kitchens/restaurants, personal-care services, home-improvement services, children's enrichment services, pet care
#410 Ranked #500 last year
Initial investment
$8K - $353K
Units as of 2023
127 Decrease
Specializing in restaurants ranging from burgers to Asian cuisine to nutritious salads, Combo Kitchen is an emerging vendor of online ordering. Combo Kitchen strives to allow franchisees to maximize their menu by offering several different cuisines from one kitchen.

Founded in 2020, Combo Kitchen started its journey thanks to founder and franchise expert Hossein Kasmai. Since then, Combo Kitchen has expanded to over 50 locations across the United States. It is actively seeking to add more franchisees to its name.

Why You May Want To Start a Combo Kitchen Franchise

Combo Kitchen is looking for franchisees who are dedicated to outstanding service, authenticity, and have a hunger for brand growth. The ideal Combo Kitchen candidate is resourceful, timely, strategic, and persistent. If this tenacious spirit of ingenuity sounds like you, opening a Combo Kitchen franchise may be an intriguing opportunity for you. 

Franchisees with Combo Kitchen can select up to four different cuisines to generate their menu. Having a selection of options can reduce risk and increase customization to a community’s needs.

Combo Kitchen is designed to operate out of a small facility focused on delivery dining. Removing the dine-in aspect can reduce overhead costs for staff, cleaning, and house managing. Franchisees may even be able to build a Combo Kitchen franchise in a warehouse district with lower lease prices than operating in a crowded restaurant area.

What Might Make a Combo Kitchen Franchise a Good Choice?

Opening a Combo Kitchen franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in the already crowded and competitive foodservice industry. 

Potential responsibilities for Combo Kitchen franchisees include engaging with kitchen staff, refining culinary cuisine, and overseeing day-to-day operations.

To be part of the Combo Kitchen team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company’s set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

How To Open a Combo Kitchen Franchise

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement with Combo Kitchen, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. Research the Combo Kitchen brand and your local area to see if a Combo Kitchen franchise would do well in your community. You may want to speak to existing Combo Kitchen franchisees and ask the franchising team any questions you may have.

If awarded a franchise, Combo Kitchen provides franchisees with assistance in an effort to ensure a proper build-out and long-term operational success. This includes finding the best Combo Kitchen location or designing and building a space to accommodate the various kitchen equipment. Additionally, franchisees will receive support in creating Combo Kitchen marketing templates and campaigns. Franchisees also order inventory through Combo Kitchen’s corporate team, which may help cut down costs and save franchisees the hassle of finding their own vendors. 

Company Overview

About Combo Brands

Industry Services (Other)
Related Categories Miscellaneous Services, Miscellaneous Quick-Service Restaurants, Ghost Kitchens
Founded 2020
Leadership Hossein Kasmai, CEO
Corporate Address 7300 N. Kendall Dr., #340
Miami, FL 33156
Social Instagram

Business Overview

Franchising Since 2020 (3 years)
# of employees at HQ 28
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.
# of Units 127 (as of 2023)

Information for Franchisees

Here's what you need to know if you're interested in opening a Combo Brands franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here's what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee Information Circle
$5,000 - $35,000
Initial Investment Information Circle
$7,750 - $353,000
Net Worth Requirement Information Circle
$32,000
Cash Requirement Information Circle
$32,000
Royalty Fee Information Circle
7%-8%
Ad Royalty Fee Information Circle
1%
Term of Agreement Information Circle
10 years
Is franchise term renewable? Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing Combo Brands has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training 28 hours
Classroom Training 16 hours
Ongoing Support
Grand Opening
Site Selection
Marketing Support
Social Media

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed? No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit? Information Circle
No
Can this franchise be run part time? Information Circle
No
Are exclusive territories available? Information Circle
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Combo Brands landed on this year's Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Combo Brands ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Award

Ranked #1 in Miscellaneous Services in 2023

Best of the Best

Ranked #410 in 2023

Franchise 500
Trending Up

Ranked #80 in 2023

Fastest-Growing Franchises
Food

Ranked #1 in Miscellaneous Services in 2022

Top Food Franchises
Top Franchises for Less Than $100K

Ranked #63 in 2023

Top Franchises for Less Than $100,000
New

Ranked #18 in 2023

Top New & Emerging Franchises

