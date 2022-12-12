Kwik Kopy

Digital Printing
Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$211K - $246K
Units as of 2024
30 Decrease 16% over 3 years
Bud Hadfield had to make something work after failing in business 18 times before buying his first letterpress print shop in Houston with just $250. In 1967, a new positive imaging camera was introduced, and Hadfield grasped the concept of instant printing, the beginning of Kwik Kopy Printing’s concept.

It’s come a long way: There are now Kwik Kopy Printing business centers in the United States, Canada, and worldwide.

Franchisees offer everything from brochure printing to digital output, publishing to mailing.

Kwik Kopy’s parent company owns a variety of printing franchises, including Copy Club, Franklin’s Printing, American Wholesale Thermographers, The Ink Well of America, Parcel Plus and Kwik Kopy Business Centers.

About Kwik Kopy

Industry Business Services
Related Categories Printing/Marketing Services
Founded 1967
Parent Company Fortusis
Leadership Curtis Cheney, CEO
Corporate Address 4245 W. 8370 S.
West Jordan, UT 84088

Business Overview

Franchising Since 1967 (57 years)
# of employees at HQ 5
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchises throughout the US.
# of Units 30 (as of 2024)

Information for Franchisees

Here's what you need to know if you're interested in opening a Kwik Kopy franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here's what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee Information Circle
$25,000
Initial Investment Information Circle
$210,562 - $245,500
Net Worth Requirement Information Circle
$500,000
Cash Requirement Information Circle
$65,000 - $80,000
Veteran Incentives Information Circle
15% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee Information Circle
7%
Term of Agreement Information Circle
15 years
Is franchise term renewable? Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

In-House Financing Kwik Kopy offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
Third Party Financing Kwik Kopy has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training 64 hours
Classroom Training 64 hours
Ongoing Support
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed? No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit? Information Circle
No
Can this franchise be run part time? Information Circle
No
# of employees required to run 3
Are exclusive territories available? Information Circle
Yes
