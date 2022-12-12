Company Overview

Bud Hadfield had to make something work after failing in business 18 times before buying his first letterpress print shop in Houston with just $250. In 1967, a new positive imaging camera was introduced, and Hadfield grasped the concept of instant printing, the beginning of Kwik Kopy Printing’s concept.

It’s come a long way: There are now Kwik Kopy Printing business centers in the United States, Canada, and worldwide.

Franchisees offer everything from brochure printing to digital output, publishing to mailing.

Kwik Kopy’s parent company owns a variety of printing franchises, including Copy Club, Franklin’s Printing, American Wholesale Thermographers, The Ink Well of America, Parcel Plus and Kwik Kopy Business Centers.