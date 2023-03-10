Signing out of account, Standby...
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
-
$414K - $772K
Units as of 2022
-
21 133.3% over 3 years
The New York Butcher Shoppe is a family-market franchise that combines modern style with a neighborhood meat shop's familiar, age-old traditions. The New York Butcher Shoppe sells hand-cut steaks using premium Angus beef, as well as a menu of entrees, side dishes, salads, and dips that are guaranteed to be fresh. Additionally, The New York Butcher Shoppe offers a variety of other items, such as fresh sausages, fresh vegetables, frozen pasta, wine, cheese, and hard-to-find grocery items.
What was once a single shop established in 1999 in South Carolina has now become a chain of locations across the U.S. The New York Butcher Shoppe prides itself on its high-quality product selections and reputation for excellent customer service, driven by the goal of being "a cut above the rest."
Why You May Want To Start a The New York Butcher Shoppe Franchise
The New York Butcher Shoppe is looking for franchisees who show a passion for the brand and know the value of a branded concept backed by a proven business model. While it prefers those with restaurant, retail, military, or operations backgrounds, The New York Butcher Shoppe doesn't require potential franchisees to have experience in these fields.
As to growth in the industry, human nature tells us that opportunity is always present, given that people tend to eat meat often. With the meat market currently valued in the billions of dollars, there's a good chance that opening a The New York Butcher Shoppe may allow for success.
What Might Make a The New York Butcher Shoppe Franchise a Good Choice?
Apart from the usual real estate and in-store support, The New York Butcher Shoppe may offer brand-specific features, such as high-quality and in-demand products, lower startup costs than some competing franchises, a small store footprint, and more.
To be part of the New York Butcher Shoppe team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include royalty and renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.
How To Open a The New York Butcher Shoppe Franchise
The New York Butcher Shoppe has a straightforward approach in accepting franchise applicants. They will first ask for basic information, including your name, address, contact number, and more. They will also request several documents as proof of your financial preparedness. In the same way, you can ask your questions as you learn more about the brand and its operations.
The goal of the franchising process is for each side to get to know each other and determine whether a partnership is viable. If so, you will be asked to meet the executive team at The New York Butcher Shoppe’s Greenville, South Carolina headquarters before signing your franchise agreement. Then it's time to buckle down to work with The New York Butcher Shoppe franchise development team to launch your location.
Company Overview
About The New York Butcher Shoppe
- Industry
- Food
- Related Categories
- Miscellaneous Food/Beverage Businesses, Miscellaneous Retail Businesses
- Founded
- 1999
- Parent Company
- Butcher Shoppes Int'l. LLC
- Leadership
- Joseph Giordano, VP Corporate & Franchise Development
- Corporate Address
-
2131 Woodruff Rd., #2100-128
Greenville, SC 29607
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2003 (20 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 11
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.
- # of Units
- 21 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a The New York Butcher Shoppe franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $35,000 - $40,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $414,000 - $772,000
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $250,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $50,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Royalty Fee
- to 4%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 1.5%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- Third Party Financing
- The New York Butcher Shoppe has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 160 hours
- Classroom Training
- 20 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
Purchasing Co-opsNewsletterMeetings & ConventionsGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresLease NegotiationField OperationsSite Selection
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaWebsite DevelopmentEmail MarketingLoyalty Program/App
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 3-5
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
