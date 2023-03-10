The New York Butcher Shoppe
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$414K - $772K
Units as of 2022
21 133.3% over 3 years
The New York Butcher Shoppe is a family-market franchise that combines modern style with a neighborhood meat shop's familiar, age-old traditions. The New York Butcher Shoppe sells hand-cut steaks using premium Angus beef, as well as a menu of entrees, side dishes, salads, and dips that are guaranteed to be fresh. Additionally, The New York Butcher Shoppe offers a variety of other items, such as fresh sausages, fresh vegetables, frozen pasta, wine, cheese, and hard-to-find grocery items. 

What was once a single shop established in 1999 in South Carolina has now become a chain of locations across the U.S. The New York Butcher Shoppe prides itself on its high-quality product selections and reputation for excellent customer service, driven by the goal of being "a cut above the rest."

Why You May Want To Start a The New York Butcher Shoppe Franchise

The New York Butcher Shoppe is looking for franchisees who show a passion for the brand and know the value of a branded concept backed by a proven business model. While it prefers those with restaurant, retail, military, or operations backgrounds, The New York Butcher Shoppe doesn't require potential franchisees to have experience in these fields.

As to growth in the industry, human nature tells us that opportunity is always present, given that people tend to eat meat often. With the meat market currently valued in the billions of dollars, there's a good chance that opening a The New York Butcher Shoppe may allow for success.  

What Might Make a The New York Butcher Shoppe Franchise a Good Choice?

Apart from the usual real estate and in-store support, The New York Butcher Shoppe may offer brand-specific features, such as high-quality and in-demand products, lower startup costs than some competing franchises, a small store footprint, and more.

To be part of the New York Butcher Shoppe team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include royalty and renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. 

How To Open a The New York Butcher Shoppe Franchise

The New York Butcher Shoppe has a straightforward approach in accepting franchise applicants. They will first ask for basic information, including your name, address, contact number, and more. They will also request several documents as proof of your financial preparedness. In the same way, you can ask your questions as you learn more about the brand and its operations.

The goal of the franchising process is for each side to get to know each other and determine whether a partnership is viable. If so, you will be asked to meet the executive team at The New York Butcher Shoppe’s Greenville, South Carolina headquarters before signing your franchise agreement. Then it's time to buckle down to work with The New York Butcher Shoppe franchise development team to launch your location.

Company Overview

About The New York Butcher Shoppe

Industry
Food
Related Categories
Miscellaneous Food/Beverage Businesses, Miscellaneous Retail Businesses
Founded
1999
Parent Company
Butcher Shoppes Int'l. LLC
Leadership
Joseph Giordano, VP Corporate & Franchise Development
Corporate Address
2131 Woodruff Rd., #2100-128
Greenville, SC 29607
Social
Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2003 (20 years)
# of employees at HQ
11
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

# of Units
21 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a The New York Butcher Shoppe franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$35,000 - $40,000
Initial Investment
$414,000 - $772,000
Net Worth Requirement
$250,000
Cash Requirement
$50,000
Royalty Fee
to 4%
Ad Royalty Fee
1.5%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
The New York Butcher Shoppe has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
160 hours
Classroom Training
20 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social Media
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
3-5
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Additional Rankings

Curious to know where The New York Butcher Shoppe ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Food

Ranked #8 in Miscellaneous Food/Beverage Businesses in 2022

Top Food Franchises

