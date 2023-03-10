David Sandler, the pioneer of the Sandler Selling System, started Sandler Training in 1967 as an experimental sales training program. After perfecting his sales system, he decided to take it to the corporate level. Sandler expanded his professional service by launching the first Sandler Training franchise in 1983. Today, Sandler Training has offices globally, teaching sales, leadership, and customer care in over 25 languages.

Why You May Want to Start a Sandler Training Franchise

David Sandler wanted to do things differently, and Sandler Training expects prospective franchisees to want to do the same. Franchisees should be ready to leave the "corporate rate race" and be passionate about taking control of their income and future. Franchisees with a sales and management background, a business mindset, and a love for teaching may find Sandler Training a satisfactory experience.

Though a franchisee may experience more professional freedom with Sandler Training, they have the structure of the Sandler sales system to keep them grounded. An ideal franchisee can slip into this sales system to train and mentor groups of people. And while you're instructing others, you may learn invaluable sales skills yourself.

As you continue your career with Sandler Training, there may be opportunities for you to attend conferences, weekly teleconference calls, and browse Sandler Training's Learning Management System. You'll also receive marketing support and a dedicated business coach as you operate your business.

What Might Make Sandler Training a Good Choice?

Sandler Training takes a unique approach to sales. The Sandler Training sales system emphasizes reinforcement training and the three critical stages of making a sale: building and maintaining a relationship with a prospective client, qualifying for a sales opportunity, and closing the deal. This unique approach is what may give franchisees a competitive edge.

This unique method is not limited to sales—Sandler Training takes a special approach to almost all of their revenue streams. A franchisee undergoes dozens of hours of classroom training to learn these systems. Sandler Training's end goal is to give you the knowledge to coach clients in sales systems, management, and other critical business roles.

Franchisees start by offering a public sales course in Sales Mastery for small to mid-sized sales organizations. This may lead to private training at a client's office and, ultimately, a business consultant opportunity.

How to Open a Sandler Training Franchise

With a relatively quick launch time and the fact that you are the only employee needed to open a Sandler Training franchise, you may find that getting started is simply a matter of training and networking.

Potential franchisees should make sure you are financially ready before starting a Sandler Training. To your advantage, you don't need an office space right away. You have six months to secure a location. This space needs to be large enough for you to hold public training—something to consider when looking into sites and outfitting your office.

If the company approves you for a franchise, you'll go through training. The company will assign you a territory, and just like that, you'll be a Sandler Training franchisee.