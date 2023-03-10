Sandler Training
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Ranked #472 last year
Initial investment
$102K - $147K
Units as of 2022
284 8.0% over 3 years
David Sandler, the pioneer of the Sandler Selling System, started Sandler Training in 1967 as an experimental sales training program. After perfecting his sales system, he decided to take it to the corporate level. Sandler expanded his professional service by launching the first Sandler Training franchise in 1983. Today, Sandler Training has offices globally, teaching sales, leadership, and customer care in over 25 languages.

Why You May Want to Start a Sandler Training Franchise

David Sandler wanted to do things differently, and Sandler Training expects prospective franchisees to want to do the same. Franchisees should be ready to leave the "corporate rate race" and be passionate about taking control of their income and future. Franchisees with a sales and management background, a business mindset, and a love for teaching may find Sandler Training a satisfactory experience. 

Though a franchisee may experience more professional freedom with Sandler Training, they have the structure of the Sandler sales system to keep them grounded. An ideal franchisee can slip into this sales system to train and mentor groups of people. And while you're instructing others, you may learn invaluable sales skills yourself.

As you continue your career with Sandler Training, there may be opportunities for you to attend conferences, weekly teleconference calls, and browse Sandler Training's Learning Management System. You'll also receive marketing support and a dedicated business coach as you operate your business. 

What Might Make Sandler Training a Good Choice?

Sandler Training takes a unique approach to sales. The Sandler Training sales system emphasizes reinforcement training and the three critical stages of making a sale: building and maintaining a relationship with a prospective client, qualifying for a sales opportunity, and closing the deal. This unique approach is what may give franchisees a competitive edge.

This unique method is not limited to sales—Sandler Training takes a special approach to almost all of their revenue streams. A franchisee undergoes dozens of hours of classroom training to learn these systems. Sandler Training's end goal is to give you the knowledge to coach clients in sales systems, management, and other critical business roles.

Franchisees start by offering a public sales course in Sales Mastery for small to mid-sized sales organizations. This may lead to private training at a client's office and, ultimately, a business consultant opportunity.

How to Open a Sandler Training Franchise

With a relatively quick launch time and the fact that you are the only employee needed to open a Sandler Training franchise, you may find that getting started is simply a matter of training and networking. 

Potential franchisees should make sure you are financially ready before starting a Sandler Training. To your advantage, you don't need an office space right away. You have six months to secure a location. This space needs to be large enough for you to hold public training—something to consider when looking into sites and outfitting your office.

If the company approves you for a franchise, you'll go through training. The company will assign you a territory, and just like that, you'll be a Sandler Training franchisee.

Company Overview

About Sandler Training

Industry
Business Services
Related Categories
Business Training Programs, Tutoring
Founded
1967
Leadership
David Mattson, President & CEO
Corporate Address
300 Red Brook Blvd., #400
Owings Mills, MD 21117
Social
Business Overview

Franchising Since
1983 (40 years)
# of employees at HQ
64
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.

# of Units
284 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Sandler Training franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$49,000
Initial Investment
$101,825 - $147,100
Net Worth Requirement
$250,000
Cash Requirement
$100,000 - $150,000
Veteran Incentives
$10,000 off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
8-3%
Ad Royalty Fee
$481/mo.
Term of Agreement
5 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

Classroom Training
60+ hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
1
Are exclusive territories available?
No
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Sandler Training landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Sandler Training ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Top Franchises for Less Than $150K

Ranked #75 in 2022

Top Franchises for Less Than $150,000

