- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
N/R Ranked #472 last year
- Initial investment
-
$102K - $147K
- Units as of 2023
-
202 19% over 3 years
David Sandler, the pioneer of the Sandler Selling System, started Sandler Training in 1967 as an experimental sales training program. After perfecting his sales system, he decided to take it to the corporate level. Sandler expanded his professional service by launching the first Sandler Training franchise in 1983. Today, Sandler Training has offices globally, teaching sales, leadership, and customer care in over 25 languages.
Why You May Want to Start a Sandler Training Franchise
David Sandler wanted to do things differently, and Sandler Training expects prospective franchisees to want to do the same. Franchisees should be ready to leave the "corporate rate race" and be passionate about taking control of their income and future. Franchisees with a sales and management background, a business mindset, and a love for teaching may find Sandler Training a satisfactory experience.
Though a franchisee may experience more professional freedom with Sandler Training, they have the structure of the Sandler sales system to keep them grounded. An ideal franchisee can slip into this sales system to train and mentor groups of people. And while you're instructing others, you may learn invaluable sales skills yourself.
As you continue your career with Sandler Training, there may be opportunities for you to attend conferences, weekly teleconference calls, and browse Sandler Training's Learning Management System. You'll also receive marketing support and a dedicated business coach as you operate your business.
What Might Make Sandler Training a Good Choice?
Sandler Training takes a unique approach to sales. The Sandler Training sales system emphasizes reinforcement training and the three critical stages of making a sale: building and maintaining a relationship with a prospective client, qualifying for a sales opportunity, and closing the deal. This unique approach is what may give franchisees a competitive edge.
This unique method is not limited to sales—Sandler Training takes a special approach to almost all of their revenue streams. A franchisee undergoes dozens of hours of classroom training to learn these systems. Sandler Training's end goal is to give you the knowledge to coach clients in sales systems, management, and other critical business roles.
Franchisees start by offering a public sales course in Sales Mastery for small to mid-sized sales organizations. This may lead to private training at a client's office and, ultimately, a business consultant opportunity.
How to Open a Sandler Training Franchise
With a relatively quick launch time and the fact that you are the only employee needed to open a Sandler Training franchise, you may find that getting started is simply a matter of training and networking.
Potential franchisees should make sure you are financially ready before starting a Sandler Training. To your advantage, you don't need an office space right away. You have six months to secure a location. This space needs to be large enough for you to hold public training—something to consider when looking into sites and outfitting your office.
If the company approves you for a franchise, you'll go through training. The company will assign you a territory, and just like that, you'll be a Sandler Training franchisee.
Company Overview
About Sandler
|Industry
|Business Services
|Related Categories
|Business Training Programs, Tutoring
|Founded
|1967
|Leadership
|David Mattson, President & CEO
|Corporate Address
|
300 Red Brook Blvd., #10
Owings Mills, MD 21117
|Social
|Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube
Business Overview
|Franchising Since
|1983 (40 years)
|# of employees at HQ
|64
|Where seeking
|
This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.
This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.
|# of Units
|202 (as of 2023)
|
Information for Franchisees
Here's what you need to know if you're interested in opening a Sandler franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here's what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
|
Initial Franchise Fee
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
|$49,000
|
Initial Investment
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
|$101,825 - $147,100
|
Net Worth Requirement
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
|$250,000
|
Cash Requirement
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
|$100,000 - $150,000
|
Veteran Incentives
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
|$10,000 off franchise fee
|
Royalty Fee
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
|8%-3%
|
Ad Royalty Fee
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
|$508/mo.
|
Term of Agreement
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
|5 years
|Is franchise term renewable?
|Yes
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
|Classroom Training
|60+ hours
|Ongoing Support
|
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
|Marketing Support
|
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
|Is absentee ownership allowed?
|No
|
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
|Yes
|
Can this franchise be run part time?
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
|No
|# of employees required to run
|1
|
Are exclusive territories available?
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
|No
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where Sandler landed on this year's Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
Additional Rankings
Curious to know where Sandler ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.
Related Franchises
Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Sandler.
ComForCare
- description
- Nonmedical home care
Aqua-Tots Swim Schools
- description
- Swimming lessons
Squeeze
- description
- Massages
Kumon
- description
- Supplemental education
Related Franchise Content
Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.
This Marine Turned Around Two Businesses Through Exceptional Leadership. Now They're Approaching a Combined $1 Million in Revenue.
Luke Cain took what he learned about leadership and determination in the Marine Corps and applied it to his businesses. The result has been rapid growth.
McDonald's Just Announced 'Free Fries Fridays.' Here's How to Get In On the Deal.
The fast-food giant is giving away its most popular item—with a few conditions.
Millennials Are Getting Too Old for Crypto's Volatility. Many Are Moving to Franchising as a Safer Option.
After years marked by scandals and seeing their peers losing their life savings in Ethereum, many Millennial investors are looking for an alternative to crypto — and finding it in franchising.
Net Worth Calculator for Franchises
Use this financial tool to help you along on your franchise journey.
The 6 Key Metrics Successful Franchise Restaurants Use to Measure Potential
Here are six metrics that top franchise restaurants use — that you can use as well — to determine the potential of a new project and whether it's worth their time.
Micha Magid of Mighty Quinn's BBQ Says Restaurants Need to Break the Mold When It Comes to Franchising. Here's Why.
Mighty Quinn's BBQ co-founder Micha Magid discusses scaling a business, building a restaurant tech stack, and abandoning a one-size-fits-all approach to franchising.