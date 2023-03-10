Unity Rd.
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$547K - $1.5M
Units as of 2021
1 50% over 3 years
Founded in 2009, Unity Rd. is a cannabis retail brand seeking to bring together the franchising and the cannabis world. Unity Rd. began franchising in 2017 and is actively seeking to expand its reach throughout the United States. They may also be looking to open locations worldwide if the franchisee appears to have a solid foundation.

With many years of franchise experience and development, Unity Rd. may help franchisees enter the industry confidently, ready to serve their community. The marijuana franchise provides its franchisees with the resources, knowledge, and support required to operate a Unity Rd. franchise.

Unity Rd. is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

Why You May Want To Start a Unity Rd. Franchise

As a franchisee, it’s important to have determination, a good work ethic, and focus on new opportunities. Opening a Unity Rd. franchise does not require experience, but learning how to operate your franchise with the proven Unity Rd. business model is required. Franchisees should also have excellent customer service skills to lead employees and help daily customers. They also should be willing to seek to improve every aspect of themselves while operating their franchise.

If awarded a franchise, franchisees receive a great deal of support from the Unity Rd. brand throughout the franchising process. In addition to pre-opening training, Unity Rd. franchisees may receive support through brand awareness, marketing, research, and construction.

What Might Make a Unity Rd. Franchise a Good Choice?

As you decide if opening a Unity Rd. franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Unity Rd. franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

Opening a Unity Rd. franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in the already crowded and competitive cannabis industry.

How To Open a Unity Rd. Franchise

To be part of the Unity Rd. franchise team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company’s set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

Unity Rd. may offer veterans a discount off the franchise fee if they were honorably discharged and meet Unity Rd.’s qualifications.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement with Unity Rd., you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Unity Rd. franchising team questions. 

It could be a good idea to speak with an attorney or financial advisor to ensure that you have the financial resources necessary to own and operate a Unity Rd. franchise.

Company Overview

About Unity Rd.

Industry
Retail
Related Categories
Miscellaneous Retail Businesses
Founded
2009
Parent Company
Item 9 Labs Corp.
Leadership
Mike Weinberger, Chief Franchise Officer
Corporate Address
2727 N. 3rd St., #201
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Social
LinkedIn, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2017 (6 years)
# of employees at HQ
84
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.

# of Units
1 (as of 2021)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Unity Rd. franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$100,000
Initial Investment
$546,500 - $1,511,500
Net Worth Requirement
$1,000,000 - $2,500,000
Cash Requirement
$1,000,000
Veteran Incentives
25% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
40 hours
Classroom Training
40 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
15-20
Are exclusive territories available?
No
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
