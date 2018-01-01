EagleRider Motorcycle Rental
Motorcycle, scooter, and ATV rentals and tours
Founded
1992
Franchising Since
1997 (21 Years)
Corporate Address
11860 S. La Cienega Blvd.
Hawthorne, CA 90250-3461
CEO
Chris Seversen
Initial Investment
$68,400 - $216,500
Net-worth Requirement
$400,000
Liquid Cash Requirement
$200,000
Initial Franchise Fee
$30,000 - $30,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
10%
EagleRider Motorcycle Rental has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: equipment
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
On-The-Job Training:
2 days
Classroom Training:
4 days
Number of Employees Required to Run:
5
EagleRider centers are located in major cities across the United States, renting motorcycles, selling clothing and accessories, and offering guided tours.