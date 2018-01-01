Euro Cafe
Coffee, tea, food
Founded
1997
Franchising Since
2017 (1 Years)
Corporate Address
23475 Rock Haven Wy., #130
Dulles, VA 20166
CEO
John Hus
Initial Investment ⓘ
$248,400 - $445,500
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$15,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$15,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$15,000 - $15,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
4.5%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Euro Cafe has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Ongoing Support
Grand Opening
Classroom Training:
243 hours
Number of Employees Required to Run:
17