Farm Stores is a unique business that helps clients shop for groceries, baked products, restaurant-quality meals, and snacks. The stores are usually small, and their drive-thru concept offers customers fast shopping options to get fresh products and enjoy friendly service.

Fram Stores has been in operation since 1957 and began franchising in 2015. There are over 40 franchises spread throughout the United States. An ideal franchisee has previous managerial and retail experience, is willing to learn and apply the business model, and has excellent interpersonal skills.

Why You May Want to Start a Farm Stores Franchise

Farm Stores may be different from their competitors because they are a drive-thru type of convenience store. They use the best practices and 'green' technology in their business and are a verified member of the Franchise Registry.

As a Farm Stores franchisee, you will ensure that customers get fresh produce and enjoy fast and friendly customer service. This business model has been tried and tested. It has been used for decades, and improvements may be applied to appeal to customers as markets change.

Customers may love Farm Stores because they offer a convenient way to shop for healthy products. There is no crowding, pushing shopping carts, or waiting in line. The grocery shopping is brought directly to their car. While "shopping," customers can also grab hot and healthy snacks. Your community will enjoy the convenient way to shop, as well as the excellent customer service for which Farm Stores may be known.

What Might Make a Farm Stores Franchise a Good Choice?

To be part of the Farm Stores team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. Veterans may qualify to receive a discount on the initial franchise fee.

Farm Stores has partnered with third-party sources that may help franchisees cover the franchise fee, startup cost, equipment, and inventory.

How To Open a Farm Stores Franchise

To get started on the process of opening a Farm Stores franchise, fill out a request form. Once that is completed, you may have an introductory phone call with a Farm Stores representative to discuss your goals and how they align with the brand. If you're still interested in the opportunity and meet the qualifications, you may be invited to attend discovery day at company headquarters in Coconut Grove, Florida.

Before going to the Farm Stores headquarters, you may need to complete a personal profile form and review the Franchise Disclosure Document. You should also conduct your due diligence and then prepare your business plan.

Farm Stores will make a final decision, and if you are presented with the opportunity to own a Farm Stores franchise, you may sign the franchise agreement and proceed with site selection. After your grand opening, you can serve your market and grow your location.