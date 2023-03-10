Farm Stores
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#369 Ranked #473 last year
Initial investment
$160K - $826K
Units as of 2022
46 64.3% over 3 years
Farm Stores is a unique business that helps clients shop for groceries, baked products, restaurant-quality meals, and snacks. The stores are usually small, and their drive-thru concept offers customers fast shopping options to get fresh products and enjoy friendly service. 

Fram Stores has been in operation since 1957 and began franchising in 2015. There are over 40 franchises spread throughout the United States. An ideal franchisee has previous managerial and retail experience, is willing to learn and apply the business model, and has excellent interpersonal skills.

Why You May Want to Start a Farm Stores Franchise

Farm Stores may be different from their competitors because they are a drive-thru type of convenience store. They use the best practices and 'green' technology in their business and are a verified member of the Franchise Registry.

As a Farm Stores franchisee, you will ensure that customers get fresh produce and enjoy fast and friendly customer service. This business model has been tried and tested. It has been used for decades, and improvements may be applied to appeal to customers as markets change. 

Customers may love Farm Stores because they offer a convenient way to shop for healthy products. There is no crowding, pushing shopping carts, or waiting in line. The grocery shopping is brought directly to their car. While "shopping," customers can also grab hot and healthy snacks. Your community will enjoy the convenient way to shop, as well as the excellent customer service for which Farm Stores may be known.

What Might Make a Farm Stores Franchise a Good Choice?

To be part of the Farm Stores team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. Veterans may qualify to receive a discount on the initial franchise fee.

Farm Stores has partnered with third-party sources that may help franchisees cover the franchise fee, startup cost, equipment, and inventory.

How To Open a Farm Stores Franchise

To get started on the process of opening a Farm Stores franchise, fill out a request form. Once that is completed, you may have an introductory phone call with a Farm Stores representative to discuss your goals and how they align with the brand. If you're still interested in the opportunity and meet the qualifications, you may be invited to attend discovery day at company headquarters in Coconut Grove, Florida. 

Before going to the Farm Stores headquarters, you may need to complete a personal profile form and review the Franchise Disclosure Document. You should also conduct your due diligence and then prepare your business plan. 

Farm Stores will make a final decision, and if you are presented with the opportunity to own a Farm Stores franchise, you may sign the franchise agreement and proceed with site selection. After your grand opening, you can serve your market and grow your location. 

Company Overview

About Farm Stores

Industry
Food
Related Categories
Miscellaneous Food/Beverage Businesses, Convenience Stores, Miscellaneous Retail Businesses
Founded
1957
Leadership
Maurice Bared, CEO
Corporate Address
2937 S.W. 27th Ave., #301
Coconut Grove, FL 33133
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2015 (8 years)
# of employees at HQ
12
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alabama, Arizona, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Texas

# of Units
46 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Farm Stores franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$25,000
Initial Investment
$160,400 - $825,700
Net Worth Requirement
$450,000
Cash Requirement
$150,000
Veteran Incentives
20% off first-unit franchise fee
Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Farm Stores has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
18 hours
Classroom Training
40 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
5
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Farm Stores landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Farm Stores ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #369 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Top Franchises for Less Than $150K

Ranked #76 in 2022

Top Franchises for Less Than $150,000
Food

Ranked #5 in Miscellaneous Food/Beverage Businesses in 2022

Top Food Franchises

The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
