2018
2019 (0 Years)
211 Merrimon Ave.
Leicester, NC 28804
Jeff Tacy
$138,100 - $252,200
$100,000 - $200,000
$30,000 - $30,000
6%
1%
Franny's Franchising Inc. has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
10% off franchise fee
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
24 hours
8 hours