FroyoWorld Frozen Yogurt Lounge
Self-serve frozen yogurt
Founded
2010
Franchising Since
2012 (6 Years)
Corporate Address
660 Center St.
Manchester, CT 06040
CEO
William Bok
Initial Investment ⓘ
$305,120 - $470,000
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$300,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$250,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$25,000 - $25,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
FroyoWorld Frozen Yogurt Lounge offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
FroyoWorld Frozen Yogurt Lounge has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
50% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Regional Advertising
On-The-Job Training:
1 week
Classroom Training:
1 week
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
10