Gloria Jean's Coffees
Specialty coffee
Founded
1979
Franchising Since
1986 (32 Years)
Corporate Address
14071 Stage Rd.
Santa Fe Springs, CA 90670
CEO
Andre Nell
Parent Company
Retail Food Group
Initial Investment ⓘ
$173,150 - $473,000
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$200,000 - $350,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$100,000 - $150,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$15,000 - $25,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Gloria Jean's Coffees has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory
Ongoing Support
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
40 hours
Classroom Training:
40 hours