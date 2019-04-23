Honest-1 Auto Care
Auto repair and maintenance

Honest-1 Auto Care
Auto repair and maintenance

About
Founded

2003

Franchising Since

2003 (16 Years)

Corporate Address

100 2nd Ave. S., #1203
St. Petersburg, FL 33701

CEO

Mike Cowan

Parent Company

H-1 Auto Care LLC

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$223,150 - $867,650

Net-worth Requirement

$700,000

Liquid Cash Requirement

$200,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$45,000 - $45,000

Ongoing Royalty Fee

6%

Ad Royalty Fee

1%

Financing Options

Honest-1 Auto Care has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following:  franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Veteran Incentives

$5,000 off franchise fee

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Newsletter

Meetings/Conventions

Security/Safety Procedures

Field Operations

Site Selection

Franchisee Intranet Platform

Marketing Support

Ad Templates

Social media

SEO

Website development

On-The-Job Training:

50 hours

Classroom Training:

75 hours

Additional Training:

Ongoing training

Number of Employees Required to Run:

8 - 10

Bio
Founded in 2003, Scottsdale, Arizona-based Honest-1 Auto Care offers automotive repair and maintenance services, including oil changes, brake repair, tune-ups, transmission repair and preventative maintenance.
Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $223,150 High - $867,650
Units

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units throughout the U.S.
Franchise Financing
Using 401(K)/IRA Funds
  • Tax Penalty-Free
  • Debt Free
  • Expert Guidance
Learn More

Related Franchises

Request Free Info

Snap-on Tools

See More

Matco Tools

See More

Jiffy Lube Int'l. Inc.

See More

Carstar Franchise Systems Inc.

See More

Express Oil Change & Tire Engineers

See More

Valvoline Instant Oil Change

See More

Big O Tires LLC

See More

Grease Monkey Franchising LLC

Franchise Articles

Licensing vs. Franchising: Which Path Is Right for You?

Licensing vs. Franchising: Which Path Is Right for You?

Here are three factors to help you determine how best to expand your business through franchising or licensing.
Sebastien Lagree | 5 min read
Being Laid Off was the Best Thing that Happened for This Travel Franchisee

Being Laid Off was the Best Thing that Happened for This Travel Franchisee

How Sue Palenik turned a passion into a million-dollar business.
6 min read
Want to Open a Business? Here Are 5 Reasons to Consider Franchising.

Want to Open a Business? Here Are 5 Reasons to Consider Franchising.

There's more than one way to become your own boss.
Michelle Van Slyke | 4 min read
How This Swimwear and Sport Shoes Firm Grew Its Business Model in India

How This Swimwear and Sport Shoes Firm Grew Its Business Model in India

Aditya Bafna, MD, Element Retail, credits his analytical approach towards business behind his growth and success, whether it is identifying the right business or running it efficiently.
Amit Singh | 4 min read
24 Top-Ranked, Affordable Franchises You Can Buy for $25,000 or Less

24 Top-Ranked, Affordable Franchises You Can Buy for $25,000 or Less

These low-cost franchises are worth your time, energy and investment.
Matthew McCreary | 8 min read

Disclaimer

The Franchise 500 is not intended to endorse, advertise, or recommend any particular franchise. It is solely a research tool you can use to compare franchise operations. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing money in a franchise.
Updated: October 3rd, 2019
Reprints & Licensing Update Your Listing Submit New Listing