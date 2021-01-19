Illegal Burger
Units as of 2021
5 Yearly Data not available
2021 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$141K - $573K

Company Overview

Are you looking for guidance and expert advice?

Entrepreneur Franchise Advisors will guide you through the franchising process from start to finish, for FREE.

Get Started Today

About Illegal Burger

Related Categories
Miscellaneous Full-Service Restaurants,
Founded
2013
Parent Company
Nixon Restaurant Group
Leadership
Jim Nixon, CEO

Franchising Overview

Franchising Since
2019 (2 years)
# of employees at HQ
6
Where seeking
Franchisor is seeking new franchise units worldwide.
# of Units
5

Franchisor Information

Social
Twitter Facebook Instagram LinkedIn
Corporate Address
6610 Holman St., #301
Arvada, CO 80004
Corporate Address: Illegal Burger

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Illegal Burger franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$45,000 - $45,000
Initial Investment
$140,985 - $572,685
Net Worth Requirement
$200,000 - $500,000
Cash Requirement
$50,000 - $100,000
Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes

Are you unsure which franchise is right for you?

Learn More

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Illegal Burger has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
41 hours
Classroom Training
44 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes

Buying a franchise is hard, we make it easy

Our Franchise Advisors are here to help make your franchise dreams a reality. They’ll provide guidance and support throughout your journey to make the process of opening a franchise seamless.

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse more franchises that are similar to Illegal Burger.

Nothing Bundt Cakes

Nothing Bundt Cakes

Title
Miscellaneous Full-Service Restaurants
Role
Ranked #16
Learn More
la Madeleine French Bakery & Cafe

la Madeleine French Bakery & Cafe

Title
Miscellaneous Full-Service Restaurants
Role
Ranked #141
Learn More
Denny's Inc.

Denny's Inc.

Title
Miscellaneous Full-Service Restaurants
Role
Ranked #83
Learn More
Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux

Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux

Title
Miscellaneous Full-Service Restaurants
Role
Ranked #86
Learn More

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchises

What Preschools Get Right and Franchisors Get Wrong

Franchise Brands Need to Better Promote Franchisees' Confidence and Competence

Scott Greenberg

Scott Greenberg

· 5 min read
Franchise

Why Emerging Franchisors Need a Virtual (Assistant) Army For Growth

Using outsourced talent can help an emerging franchisor grow their business without overextending themselves

Ruth Agbaji

Ruth Agbaji

· 5 min read
Franchisees

Free On-Demand Webinar: 3 Myths & Truths of Owning a Franchise

There are a lot of rumors surrounding what it's like to own a franchise, so how can you tell what's fact from fiction?

Scott Greenberg

Scott Greenberg

Franchisees

Free On-Demand Webinar: How to Overcome the Five Mental Pitfalls of Running a Franchise

As a franchise owner, you don't just run a business-you feel your business.

Scott Greenberg

Scott Greenberg

Franchisees

Free On-Demand Webinar: 3 Essential Steps for Becoming a Wealthy Franchisee

Top-ranked franchisees have certain strategies and routines in common that lead to their successes.

Scott Greenberg

Scott Greenberg

Franchises

What Franchisors Need to Know When Hiring a Marketing Agency

To create consistency (and success) across multiple locations, franchises should find a marketing agency that understands their story-and knows how to tell it across platforms.

Frances Dodds

· 3 min read
See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The Franchise 500 is not intended to endorse, advertise, or recommend any particular franchise. It is solely a research tool you can use to compare franchise operations. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing money in a franchise.
Updated: October 23rd, 2020
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing