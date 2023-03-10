Illegal Burger
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$141K - $573K
Units as of 2020
5
Illegal Burger was founded in 2013 in Arvada, Colorado, by Jim Nixon. Nixon developed the Illegal Burger brand to "change the way we look at burgers, from the details of our sustainable decor, to the quality products used in our food." Illegal Burger uses medicinal CBD in their menu and boasts that they are the first CBD restaurant with a franchise opportunity. 

Why You May Want To Start an Illegal Burger Franchise

With a broad menu packed full of burgers, chicken, and vegetarian or vegan options, there may be options on the menu for everyone. An ideal Illegal Burger franchisee should fit the Illegal Burger brand culture and be willing to follow a proven business model. They should also believe in the use of CBD's health benefits and future usage.

Many unique things differentiate Illegal Burger from other restaurant franchise opportunities. The biggest differentiator is their line of CBD products. CBD is now FDA approved to treat many maladies, including anxiety and sleep disorders. Illegal Burger may also be unique because it focuses on growing the local community. 

There are multiple Illegal Burger locations across Colorado, and the company is headquartered in Arvada, Colorado. Your franchise may require only a few employees to operate and create the homemade recipes. All Illegal Burgers patties are fresh, never frozen, all-natural, and contain beef with no antibiotics or growth hormones.

What Might Make an Illegal Burger Franchise a Good Choice?

The initial franchise training is in Arvada, Colorado at the Illegal Burger headquarters. It includes classroom training, leadership development, and business management. Here, franchisees will also learn how to make the Illegal Burger product offerings. You will also learn how to best market and advertise your brand. 

Subsequently, field training and support are provided up until the grand opening period. Illegal Burger also provides a learning management system that is designed to provide continued support to new franchisees and encourage growth and stability.

As you decide if opening an Illegal Burger franchise is the right decision for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if an Illegal Burger franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

How To Open an Illegal Burger Franchise

To be part of the Illegal Burger team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. 

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement with Illegal Burger, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Illegal Burger franchising team questions.

Company Overview

About Illegal Burger

Industry
Food
Related Categories
Miscellaneous Full-Service Restaurants
Founded
2013
Parent Company
Nixon Restaurant Group
Leadership
Jim Nixon, CEO
Corporate Address
6610 Holman St., #301
Arvada, CO 80004
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2019 (4 years)
# of employees at HQ
6
# of Units
5 (as of 2020)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Illegal Burger franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$45,000
Initial Investment
$140,985 - $572,685
Net Worth Requirement
$200,000 - $500,000
Cash Requirement
$50,000 - $100,000
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Illegal Burger has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
41 hours
Classroom Training
44 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
