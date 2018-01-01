Lobster Joint
New England style comfort food
Founded
2011
Franchising Since
2015 (3 Years)
Corporate Address
1073 Manhattan Ave.
Brooklyn, NY 11222
CEO
Bob Levitt
Initial Investment ⓘ
$695,600 - $996,400
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$50,000 - $100,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$150,000 - $300,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$40,000 - $40,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
0.5%
Lobster Joint has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll