Mainstream Boutique
Women's clothing, accessories, gifts
Founded
1991
Franchising Since
1998 (20 Years)
Corporate Address
7900 International Dr., #515
Minneapolis, MN 55425
CEO
Corey DeNicola
Parent Company
Mainstream Fashions Franchising Inc.
Initial Investment ⓘ
$140,175 - $270,925
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$40,000 - $40,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
7.5%
Ad Royalty Fee
0.5%
Mainstream Boutique has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
10+ hours
Classroom Training:
26+ hours
Additional Training:
Ongoing training as needed