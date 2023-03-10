Mainstream Boutique is a high-fashion, smart-cost retail and franchise concept offering uniquely designed clothing, accessories, and giftware in several states around the U.S.

The founder of the brand is former Los Angeles-based garment buyer, merchandiser, and planner Marie DeNicola. She turned her back on the corporate scene to follow her husband to Minnesota and launched her very first shop in 1991. Inspired by a 1995 Oprah guesting, DeNicola opened her business to franchisees in 1998. There are now over 70 Mainstream Boutique locations spread out across the United States.

If you love fashion, people, and doing business, a Mainstream Boutique franchise could be the perfect launching pad to the life of your dreams. Besides its innovative yet practical designs, the brand is also known for its genuine goal to expand.

Why You May Want to Start a Mainstream Boutique Franchise

Opening a Mainstream Boutique may come with several benefits. This may include access to the brand’s seasoned buying team and its exclusive product line, “Mac and Me.” Thanks to the franchise’s extensive vendor and supplier partnerships, you may also get buying power that allows you to run your business to the best of your ability.

Mainstream Boutique has been in business for over three decades. With its reliable infrastructure and business model, many franchisees bank on its staying power in the marketplace. They may even leverage it for their location's growth.

What Might Make a Mainstream Boutique Franchise a Good Choice?

Mainstream Boutique typically offers franchisees three-tiered advertising, marketing support, SEO, and web development.

To be part of the Mainstream Boutique team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees.

Are you considering financing? The franchisor’s relationships with many third-party sources may be able to help you cover certain startup costs, including the franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, and payroll.

How to Open a Mainstream Boutique Franchise

To get started with Mainstream Boutique, do your market research. You should make sure you have access to the target audience in your location and that your area isn't too saturated. If you like what you find, the company may invite you to company headquarters in Minneapolis, Minnesota for discovery day. Here you will usually meet with the franchise support director and the rest of the team.

This may be a time to learn more about the company and decide if it's an opportunity you’re looking for. You may also find it beneficial to speak to existing franchisees and members of the Mainstream Boutique team about their experiences.

You may qualify to open a Mainstream Boutique franchise, and you can get started with an initial investment. They'll be with you all the way until you are ready to operate your franchise with confidence. With a Mainstream Boutique franchise, you can help celebrate the women of the world through fashion.