Mainstream Boutique
FREE Franchise Guide!
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$161K - $306K
Units as of 2021
82 3.8% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

Mainstream Boutique is a high-fashion, smart-cost retail and franchise concept offering uniquely designed clothing, accessories, and giftware in several states around the U.S. 

The founder of the brand is former Los Angeles-based garment buyer, merchandiser, and planner Marie DeNicola. She turned her back on the corporate scene to follow her husband to Minnesota and launched her very first shop in 1991. Inspired by a 1995 Oprah guesting, DeNicola opened her business to franchisees in 1998. There are now over 70 Mainstream Boutique locations spread out across the United States.

If you love fashion, people, and doing business, a Mainstream Boutique franchise could be the perfect launching pad to the life of your dreams. Besides its innovative yet practical designs, the brand is also known for its genuine goal to expand.

Why You May Want to Start a Mainstream Boutique Franchise

Opening a Mainstream Boutique may come with several benefits. This may include access to the brand’s seasoned buying team and its exclusive product line, “Mac and Me.” Thanks to the franchise’s extensive vendor and supplier partnerships, you may also get buying power that allows you to run your business to the best of your ability.

Mainstream Boutique has been in business for over three decades. With its reliable infrastructure and business model, many franchisees bank on its staying power in the marketplace. They may even leverage it for their location's growth. 

What Might Make a Mainstream Boutique Franchise a Good Choice?

Mainstream Boutique typically offers franchisees three-tiered advertising, marketing support, SEO, and web development.

To be part of the Mainstream Boutique team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. 

Are you considering financing? The franchisor’s relationships with many third-party sources may be able to help you cover certain startup costs, including the franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, and payroll.

How to Open a Mainstream Boutique Franchise

To get started with Mainstream Boutique, do your market research. You should make sure you have access to the target audience in your location and that your area isn't too saturated. If you like what you find, the company may invite you to company headquarters in Minneapolis, Minnesota for discovery day. Here you will usually meet with the franchise support director and the rest of the team. 

This may be a time to learn more about the company and decide if it's an opportunity you’re looking for. You may also find it beneficial to speak to existing franchisees and members of the Mainstream Boutique team about their experiences. 

You may qualify to open a Mainstream Boutique franchise, and you can get started with an initial investment. They'll be with you all the way until you are ready to operate your franchise with confidence. With a Mainstream Boutique franchise, you can help celebrate the women of the world through fashion.

Find Your Perfect Franchise

Company Overview

About Mainstream Boutique

Industry
Retail
Related Categories
Apparel & Accessories
Founded
1991
Parent Company
Mainstream Fashions Franchising Inc.
Leadership
Corey DeNicola, CEO
Corporate Address
7900 International Dr., #515
Minneapolis, MN 55425
Social
Facebook, Instagram

Business Overview

Franchising Since
1998 (25 years)
# of employees at HQ
21
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming

# of Units
82 (as of 2021)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Mainstream Boutique franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$40,000
Initial Investment
$160,800 - $306,350
Net Worth Requirement
$100,000
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
7.5%
Ad Royalty Fee
0.5%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Mainstream Boutique has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
10 hours
Classroom Training
38 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Interested in ownership opportunities like Mainstream Boutique? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Mainstream Boutique landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Mainstream Boutique.

Matco Tools

Mechanics' tools and equipment
Ranked #29
Learn More

Pet Supplies Plus

Retail pet supplies and services
Ranked #20
Request Info

7-Eleven

Convenience stores
Ranked #9
Learn More

Caring Transitions

Senior transition and relocation, online auctions, and estate management
Ranked #371
Request Info

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

The 5 Items in Your Franchise Disclosure Document That Can Make or Break a Real Estate Deal

This document helps potential franchisees make informed decisions about investing in the franchise.

Roxanne Klein

Roxanne Klein

Business News

Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store

With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.

Dominick Reuter

Franchise

Know Before You Buy: These Are The Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise

From initial investments to royalty fees to legal costs, take stock of these numbers before it's too late.

Clarissa Buch Zilberman
Franchise

How Kung Fu Tea Became One of Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Marketing manager Matthew Poveromo explains how the franchise brand is turning Taiwanese bubble tea into a favorite American treat.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Franchise

How Blingle! Became One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Zach Beutler of HorsePower brands explains what it takes to turn a new franchise brand into a glowing opportunity.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Business News

Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level

This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.

Dan Bova

Dan Bova

See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing