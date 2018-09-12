Manchu Wok
Chinese food
Founded
1981
Franchising Since
1989 (29 Years)
Corporate Address
9311 E. Via De Ventura
Scottsdale, AZ 85258
CEO
Stanley Ma
Ticker Symbol
Initial Investment ⓘ
$441,050 - $713,500
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$380,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$150,000 - $200,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$30,000 - $30,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
7%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
120 hours
Classroom Training:
40 hours
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
12