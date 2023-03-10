Ginger Sushi Boutique

Sushi
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$266K - $388K
Units as of 2018
157 18.0% over 3 years
Company Overview

About Ginger Sushi Boutique

Industry
Food
Related Categories
Asian Food, Miscellaneous Quick-Service Restaurants
Founded
2000
Parent Company
MTY Franchising USA Inc.
Leadership
Stanley Ma, CEO
Corporate Address
9311 E. Via de Ventura
Scottsdale, AZ 85258

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2001 (22 years)
# of employees at HQ
227
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states:

# of Units
157 (as of 2018)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Ginger Sushi Boutique franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$30,000
Initial Investment
$265,560 - $387,700
Net Worth Requirement
$200,000
Cash Requirement
$80,000
Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
3%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Ginger Sushi Boutique has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
150 hours
Classroom Training
40 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
10-12
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
