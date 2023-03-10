Taziki's Mediterranean Cafe

Taziki's Mediterranean Cafe

Mediterranean and Greek food
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Ranked #408 last year
Initial investment
$473K - $934K
Units as of 2022
91 1% over 3 years
In 1997, Keith and Amy Richards went on a vacation to Greece. They noticed people gather at cafes for more than food; people came to connect and celebrate things happening in the community. Inspired by this, Keith and Amy opened the first Taziki's Mediterranean Cafe in Birmingham, Alabama the following year.

Taziki's Mediterranean Cafe focuses on serving food made from scratch daily. The produce and herbs are fresh, and each restaurant strives to provide meaningful human connection. Since beginning to franchise in 2013, Taziki’s Mediterranean Cafe has opened over 70 franchises located all throughout the United States.

Why You May Want to Start a Taziki's Mediterranean Cafe Franchise

The right franchisee for Taziki's Mediterranean Cafe is someone who displays a passion for the culture and takes pleasure in exceeding expectations. Taziki's Mediterranean Cafe may be the right place for you to bring people together around fresh, healthy food.

A franchisee is expected to have previous experience operating a restaurant. Taziki’s Mediterranean Cafe prefers that the experience be in a multi-unit establishment or managing more than one franchise. 

The best candidates to become Taziki's Mediterranean Cafe franchisees also want to give back to the community through the franchise's Hope Program. The main focus of the program is to help those with special needs find employment.

What Might Make a Taziki's Mediterranean Cafe a Good Choice?

If a franchisee opens a Taziki's Mediterranean Cafe, they may be confident that the corporate office will not hover. That said, Taziki's Mediterranean Cafe offers a thorough training program with ongoing training and support as the franchisee needs.

To be part of the Taziki's Mediterranean Cafe team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising fees and royalty fees.

Taziki's Mediterranean Cafe has been ranked in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 multiple times in recent years. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

How To Open a Taziki's Mediterranean Cafe Franchise

One thing you need to do before opening a Taziki’s Mediterranean Cafe is make sure that a franchise will work in your area. You want to make sure your part of the franchise will have room to grow. Research your competition to decide if the market is open for growth and if there are enough target customers in the area.

As you do this research, you need to write a business plan. Taziki's Mediterranean Cafe’s corporate office, which is located in Birmingham, Alabama, will want to see this before approving your franchisee application. Writing the business plan also allows you to write down questions you want the company to answer.

You will have help from Taziki's Mediterranean Cafe corporate as you select a site, plan the store layout, connect with vendors, train your team, market the new location, and plan the grand opening.

Company Overview

About Taziki's Mediterranean Cafe

Industry
Food
Related Categories
Mediterranean Food, Miscellaneous Quick-Service Restaurants
Founded
1998
Parent Company
Fresh Hospitality
Leadership
Dan Simpson, CEO
Corporate Address
3009 Pump House Rd., #200
Birmingham, AL 35243
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2013 (10 years)
# of employees at HQ
339
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alabama, Arkansas, Colorado, District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, New Jersey, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, West Virginia

# of Units
91 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Taziki's Mediterranean Cafe franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$35,000
Initial Investment
$473,000 - $934,000
Net Worth Requirement
$1,500,000
Cash Requirement
$500,000
Royalty Fee
4%
Ad Royalty Fee
to 1%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

In-House Financing
Taziki's Mediterranean Cafe offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
400 hours
Ongoing Support
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Interested in ownership opportunities like Taziki's Mediterranean Cafe? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Taziki's Mediterranean Cafe landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Taziki's Mediterranean Cafe ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Award

Ranked #1 in Mediterranean Food in 2021

Best of the Best
Food

Ranked #1 in Mediterranean Food in 2022

Top Food Franchises

