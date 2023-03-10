In 1997, Keith and Amy Richards went on a vacation to Greece. They noticed people gather at cafes for more than food; people came to connect and celebrate things happening in the community. Inspired by this, Keith and Amy opened the first Taziki's Mediterranean Cafe in Birmingham, Alabama the following year.

Taziki's Mediterranean Cafe focuses on serving food made from scratch daily. The produce and herbs are fresh, and each restaurant strives to provide meaningful human connection. Since beginning to franchise in 2013, Taziki’s Mediterranean Cafe has opened over 70 franchises located all throughout the United States.

Why You May Want to Start a Taziki's Mediterranean Cafe Franchise

The right franchisee for Taziki's Mediterranean Cafe is someone who displays a passion for the culture and takes pleasure in exceeding expectations. Taziki's Mediterranean Cafe may be the right place for you to bring people together around fresh, healthy food.

A franchisee is expected to have previous experience operating a restaurant. Taziki’s Mediterranean Cafe prefers that the experience be in a multi-unit establishment or managing more than one franchise.

The best candidates to become Taziki's Mediterranean Cafe franchisees also want to give back to the community through the franchise's Hope Program. The main focus of the program is to help those with special needs find employment.

What Might Make a Taziki's Mediterranean Cafe a Good Choice?

If a franchisee opens a Taziki's Mediterranean Cafe, they may be confident that the corporate office will not hover. That said, Taziki's Mediterranean Cafe offers a thorough training program with ongoing training and support as the franchisee needs.

To be part of the Taziki's Mediterranean Cafe team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising fees and royalty fees.

Taziki's Mediterranean Cafe has been ranked in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 multiple times in recent years. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

How To Open a Taziki's Mediterranean Cafe Franchise

One thing you need to do before opening a Taziki’s Mediterranean Cafe is make sure that a franchise will work in your area. You want to make sure your part of the franchise will have room to grow. Research your competition to decide if the market is open for growth and if there are enough target customers in the area.

As you do this research, you need to write a business plan. Taziki's Mediterranean Cafe’s corporate office, which is located in Birmingham, Alabama, will want to see this before approving your franchisee application. Writing the business plan also allows you to write down questions you want the company to answer.

You will have help from Taziki's Mediterranean Cafe corporate as you select a site, plan the store layout, connect with vendors, train your team, market the new location, and plan the grand opening.