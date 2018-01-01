Milani Gelateria
Gelato
Founded
2010
Franchising Since
2014 (4 Years)
Corporate Address
8725 N.W. 18th Terrace, #304
Doral, FL 33172
CEO
Francesco Pasqua
Initial Investment ⓘ
$176,400 - $242,600
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$20,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$19,900 - $19,900
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
to 2%
Milani Gelateria has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee